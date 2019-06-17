Phoenix entrepreneur Ravi Naidu, who founded Shane’s Upholstery, says a downturn in the economy has helped his furniture repair business. Picture: Marlan Padayachee GreenGold Media

A PHOENIX entrepreneur offering a niche service is benefiting from the downturn in the economy, as cash-strapped consumers opt to fix and save rather than buy new furniture. Ravi Naidu, who founded Shane’s Upholstery in 2009, a firm he now runs with his son, Shane Naidu, started fixing furniture at the tender age of 6.

“This business is quite personal and goes back a long way.

“I started with my older brother Cyril, who is now retired, about 45 years ago. We grew up learning the business from him. We used to help him strip and open the panels and cut foam for him,” Naidu said.

Naidu worked in his brother’s business, Kagiso Upholstery, for decades before taking the leap to branch out on his own.





In the midst of a depressed economy he took a courageous leap in 2009 to open his own business that would move away from servicing corporate clients.

“I started my business with myself and two guys who knew nothing. I had to teach them the skills, and from there I built up the business and then brought in my son who is an excellent salesman,” Naidu said.

His business focuses on re-upholstery and restoration of lounge suites, dining room, office and conference furniture specialising in a range of suites - from Italian-designed furniture and genuine leather to fabric suites. He also runs an auto trimming division that restores the upholstery and interiors of vehicles, bakkies, kombis and minibus taxis. His wife, Prisci, with her experience in banking, takes care of the finances.

Naidu quickly found that the weakened economy played in his favour.

“With the way the economy is people are opting to re-cover their furniture rather than buy a new lounge suite which can cost anything from R30000 to R40000. For a fraction of the cost they would rather recover their old, solid wood lounge suites and make it like brand new again.

“People are restoring their furniture and giving it a longer life span,” Naidu said.

But he has faced challenges in business, not least when it comes to negotiating a fair value price with some clients who are intent on saving as much as possible. But quality workmanship and providing a tailor-made service for customers is key.

“The highlight of being in business for myself is when we make our customers happy. Just to see that satisfaction on our customers’ faces is a big thing for me. Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance,” Naidu said.

His vision for the future of his business is to eventually open several branches around the country.