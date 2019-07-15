By using technology, a small business owner can turn operations into a virtual business, saving on overhead costs.

Durban- SMALL business owners may be feeling the pinch of paying for rental space and transport costs. By turning your company into a “virtual business”, you can trim your costs and give your team the freedom to work remotely. Viresh Harduth, vice-president: new customer acquisition (start-up and small business) for Sage Africa and the Middle East, offers these tips to get started:

1. Get the right tools for the job: Are you working from home and doing a lot of video-conference calls? Look into a good fibre internet package. Spending a lot of time on the road? Use mobile devices that are powerful, easy to carry and comfortable. Consider a good mobile data solution.

2. Optimise and automate with cloud solutions: There are many powerful cloud and SaaS (software-as-a-service) tools that can help you run a lean, efficient business. You access these solutions online and pay a subscription to use them.

Cloud-based accounting and payroll solutions can enable you to streamline quoting, invoicing, financial reporting, compliance and reconciliations.

3. Build your virtual team: Be flexible about how and where you source talented people to help you grow your business. For example, it might make sense to get freelancers or contractors to help out with finance or marketing.

If you do project-based work, like construction or IT, you could round up the right team to collaborate with you for every contract rather than employing full-time resources, allowing you to easily scale your team in response to the workload.

For admin-related tasks, consider a virtual assistant.

4. Work together: Standardise on the same set of tools. For example: DropBox, GoogleDrive or OneDrive (file- sharing and back-up); Webex or Skype for Business (voice and video comms); Sage Business Cloud (accounting and payroll); and Slack or Microsoft Teams for messaging.

5. Create a bridge to the real world: Not all your customers may be ready to go virtual. However, providers such as Regus and The Business Centre offer virtual office services for a monthly fee that help bridge the gap. They will provide you with a receptionist to answer calls in your company’s name and take messages, as well as boardrooms in prime locations for face-to-face meetings.

The Mercury