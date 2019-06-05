Durban - With just two old Mercedes-Benz cars that he stripped down for parts, no business finance and a lot of hard work, John Hunt built his small Durban business into a national household brand in the automotive sector. Hunt, founder of Spares Boyz Group, which operates branches in Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg, started the business in 1990 after leaving his job working for a personnel agency. The company, which he now heads with his partner Paul Shannon, recently announced its decision to embark on an empowerment programme which has created opportunities for unemployed people to open their own small businesses under the new Parts Boyz brand.

Hunt initially opened the business in Umbilo Road and Shannon joined him in 1993.

Instead of seeking work as an employee for the rest of his life, Hunt decided to put his skills to use by opening his first small business, Merceda, to provide customers with used Mercedes parts.

“I didn’t have funds to start a business but we moved into an old broken down building in Umbilo and started by breaking those old cars apart and selling the parts,” Hunt said. However, instead of operating as a scrapyard, he took the business to the next level by adopting a retail approach, ensuring that customers could buy used and new spares off the shelf.

In time he opened several separate businesses, including Volksie, Beemer, and Korean Boyz to provide parts for different vehicles. The business moved to its current premises in North Coast Road in 2004 and opened branches countrywide.

Now, the partners have launched a concept, Parts Boyz, to assist budding entrepreneurs who have no business experience to follow their lead and get into business at a low cost. “It’s a franchise business but it can’t technically be called a franchise because there is no business manual that you have to buy. We have taken eight people off the street who were previously unemployed and they will be the owners of their own companies and employ people,” Hunt said.

“The concept has been born out of the personal experience we have gained in starting a business. There have been many challenges and we had to do it ourselves without overdraft facilities or help from the banks.”

Hunt said the idea was for the new business owners to run spare parts shops in areas across KZN in Flagstaff, Port Shepstone, Phoenix, up the North Coast to Zululand and in the Drakensberg, for starters.

Apart from enabling the group to strategically grow its volumes through organic growth, true empowerment across racial divides is what is driving the concept.

“The reason for doing this is because we believe in empowering people. It is vitally important for us to practise what we preach and to truly empower rural people and provide them with a business support group and a business model for young entrepreneurs,” Hunt said.

