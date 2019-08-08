Durban - A 24-year-old man who grew up making mud pies for his grandmother in Eshowe has achieved his dream of becoming a chef and a baker. Besides being passionate about baking from a young age, Simphiwe Zondi’s love of baking started by watching his mother cook and bake in her kitchen at home.

Zondi, who moved from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg in 2000, said his mother brought happiness into their home with delicious food and baked goods.

“I loved seeing us all together sharing a meal she had made. I thought if food brings so much joy and love to people, I want to be like my mom when I’m older and make people happy,” he said.

After high school, Zondi graduated with a diploma in patisserie and sugar craft from Capsicum Culinary Studio.

He went on to work behind the scenes at Top Chef South Africa and worked for the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, Indaba Hotel, 180 Degrees Catering and Confectionery in Wynberg and in Dubai as a cake artist.

“I am excited to finally be doing what I love full time. My culinary journey has been nothing short of amazing and the best part is that it’s just getting started,” said Zondi.

Zondi has made special occasion cakes for a host of South African celebrities including Thembi Nyandeni, Basetsana Kumalo, Bonang Mathebe, Celeste Ntuli, Ayanda Borotho and Thembsie Matu.

“I am thankful for the support I have received and the exposure they have given me,” he said.

Zondi’s role model is Buddy Valastro from the American reality show Cake Boss.

“I had the honour of meeting him in South Africa in 2014. I remember taking my portfolio to show him and his words were ‘Maybe one day you will be the Cake Boss of South Africa,’” he said.

It’s not only the rich and famous that Zondi bakes for - he also shares his talent with the underprivileged.

“I also aim to teach and pass on my knowledge to students less fortunate and who cannot afford the fees to go to a culinary institution,” said Zondi.

Zondi said being a chef is not easy and requires passion and hard work.

“Every time I wanted to give up, I reminded myself how far I’d come, and the love I have for baking and cake decorating,” he said.

So many people were too afraid to take that chance and chase their dream job.

“I have always said that if a mosquito has the power to awaken an entire family, you as a human being have the power to change the world,” he said.

The Mercury