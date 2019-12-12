This was said by chief director of Integrated Economic Development Services within the North West Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Frank Tlhomelang.
He was delivering a keynote address at the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission’s provincial conference in Mahikeng last week.
The theme of the conference was “The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission Empowering citizens”.
Tlhomelang appealed to participants to refer fronting practices to the police and the B-BBEE Commission for investigation and possible prosecution. He said fronting negatively affected all efforts to bring about economic transformation and job creation.