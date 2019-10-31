Go-slows and other delays at Durban port and elsewhere are having far-reaching consequences









Durban - The Port of Durban, and all South Africa's other ports, are in a crisis. It is a crisis of their own making, and one in which it is not clear whether those in charge of the ports fully understand the gravity of the matter and the consequences of actions taken and not taken that has resulted in this. That is the opinion of several senior people across the maritime sector. The situation was highlighted during a recent television broadcast (Carte Blanche, Sunday, October 20) when the acting chief executive of Transnet Port Terminals, Michelle Phillips, told the presenter: "Come back in 18 months and see the difference." Her statement left stakeholders across the maritime sector shaking their heads, saying "who can wait that long?" TPT operates 16 terminals at the ports including the strategically important container terminals, where an ongoing go-slow by workers has dragged productivity back to the levels of the 1990s and early 2000s.

The result is a massive backlog involving containers in the terminals and delays to ships on the berths and those waiting outside.

Among the consequences of delays in clearing containerised cargo at the ports is the real possibility of a container surcharge of around $500 (R7315) being levied on every 6m container (TEU) handled by the shipping companies.

That’s similar to a $525 surcharge imposed on containers at Nigeria’s port of Apapa (Lagos), also because of congestion.

It is this that makes the comment about taking 18 months to fix things so surprising.

Does Transnet really expect the economy to wait that long for a fix? At three million TEUs a year, a surcharge would add almost R22billion to the cost of moving containers for one year, and that’s just for Durban. If it takes the full 18 months, it will be R33bn.

MSC chairperson Captain Salvatore Sarno, whose company is the biggest single user of the container ports, says they rarely have less than three ships in a local port on any given day.

“Our ships cost us $30000 a day just to operate; imagine the cost when they remain idle at anchor outside port for a week?”

He says his company has lost more than $10 million in the past six months because of these delays.

TPT says the problems at the terminals relate mainly to equipment failures.

“Once people have what they need, things will come right,” says Phillips.

She appears to be referring to a waiting period to replace equipment such as straddle cranes, rubber tyre gantries and ship-to-shore cranes, as well as retraining programmes.

Yet TPT has a more than adequate fleet of container-handling equipment except that much of this is broken and out of order, often a result of a lack of proper regular maintenance. Some of the lapses include things like not adding oil to machinery parts when necessary. In other cases spares are not ordered timeously, leading to delays in servicing.

While the affected private companies, including the shipping lines, are expected to wait out the 18 months, ships queue outside the port of Durban at a rate of five or more container ships at a time and 20 or more of all types.

Some of the container ships have been outside for up to seven days. Other vessels simply bypass the port.

While the ships languish in the outer anchorage at the operating cost of $30 000 a day, others counted lucky enough to be in port are spending an additional two or three extra days to work their cargo which can average around 5000 TEUs (6m container equivalents) a ship.

Sarno makes it clear that a lack of equipment is not the real factor in the port failures.

“The true reason is that productivity has dropped from working an average of 24 containers per crane per hour.

“At Durban, they are working between 16 and 17 moves per hour, at Cape Town 17 and at Ngqura it is as low as 14 moves.”

Sarno says the real reasons behind the drastic drop in productivity relates to the withdrawal of an incentive bonus previously paid to workers.

He says there are other factors including the number of gangs (teams) working per crane, which TPT has promised to address but which will take time, as well as issues concerning the maintenance of the equipment.

“The motivation of your work force is always the most important thing that a leader of a business can manage. Without the proper motivation you will not have productivity.

“We are in peak season and it is now that Transnet should be maximising productivity. Instead, we have an acting management team at Transnet head office replacing a monthly incentive bonus with no bonuses other than a one-off ex-gratia payment.”

He says the workers have become used to having their bonuses each month and budget accordingly, but when this is suddenly removed, of course they will react.

Sarno says the problem was Transnet having no senior management in place.

“Everyone is acting-manager, acting CEO, acting this, acting that. We need competent people to be appointed and given the authority to do their jobs.”

Peter Besnard, the chief executive of the South African Association of Ship Operators and Agents, which represents the ship operators and agents, shares Sarno’s views. He says South African ports are lagging behind, with ships kept waiting outside and then taking longer when on the berth.

This resulted in delays and congestion outside the port, involving trucking companies and the warehouse industry.

Besnard agrees with Sarno abou the lack of managers with full authority in many positions at Transnet.

He and several others believe, for example, that Michelle Phillips is the most experienced and best-equipped person to run TPT, and should be appointed fully in her position.

Transnet’s immediate problem, they say, is one of re-motivating its large work force and bringing productivity back up to acceptable levels.

