With tenacity and dedication, Sanral’s Joyce Pitso has climbed the career ladder.

Durban - From receptionist to finance and admin manager, Joyce Pitso has climbed the career ladder and is a shining example of what sheer grit and determination can do for professional advancement. In 2001, Pitso joined the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) as a receptionist at its eastern region offices in Pietermaritzburg.

Today she is Sanral’s regional finance and administration manager.

When she began working at Sanral, Pitso was not satisfied with her job and yearned for a better position.

Sanral’s management saw her potential and within a year she was promoted as an assistant registry documentalist.

Her national diploma in management from the Durban University of Technology stood her in good stead.

After two years of working in the registry environment and attaining a wealth of knowledge of procedures and protocols, Pitso enrolled to study a BCom degree through the University of South Africa.

In the interim, and keen to learn as much as she could, Pitso helped the finance department, which was then short staffed, with numerous financial functions while still performing her normal registry duties.

The aplomb with which she conducted herself in performing these functions did not go unnoticed.

When a vacancy came up in the finance department after Pitso had been at the registry for two years, she did not hesitate to apply and was given the post.

She held the position of financial controller for 15 years and also successfully attained her BCom degree.

Since she was versatile in performing the various financial and administrative functions, Pitso acted as the regional finance and administration manager on several occasions until she was permanently appointed in this role.

The mother of two boys, who enjoys cooking as a hobby, was born in Pietermaritzburg where she attended primary and high schools.

She said her greatest asset was her calm demeanour in an often-volatile environment.

Pitso urged young people to acquire as much education as possible if they hoped to land a lucrative career.

“Education is the key to success and if you have an opportunity, please grab it with both hands and move with it,” she said.

Asked what she found most rewarding about her work, she said it was the realisation that together with her colleagues she was contributing to the development of the national road network, “which is of vital importance to our economy”.

The Mercury