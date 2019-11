Growing food, jobs and hopefully the country too









Nkanyiso Ngubane Durban - Five years ago, Nkanyiso Ngubane, her partner Nothando Shangase and others started Dukathole Youth Farm. For Ngubane, it made sense for her to become a farmer and be self-employed rather than wait to be employed. “I can also put my degree in agriculture to use when it comes to the business aspects,” she says. The vegetable farm has five hectares of land, but only 2ha of that is arable. It has 10 hydroponic tunnels, which are used to plant cucumbers and baby marrows. “We're forced to plant only in the summer since we experience heavy frost in winter and get better yield in summer.”

Ngubane and her team start planting in mid-August every year and start harvesting late in October.

“For the open field, we plant cauliflower in March and green beans in October. For land preparation, we're lucky to receive assistance from neighbouring farmers.”

The farm has five employees.

Ngubane is part of the 2019 SAB Urban Agriculture Programme, and says she is looking forward to “learning about production maximisation and how to improve hydroponic tunnel production procedures.”

Of her entrepreneurial journey, Ngubane says it's been tough, with more failures than successes.

“I'm grateful for the funding we received from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform. This allowed us to install tunnels and other resources. We've experienced challenges with consistency when it comes to market due to the small size of land.

“Theft on open fields in winter, which reduces our income, is a challenge as we also can't plant in the tunnels in winter.”

Asked what motivates her, Ngubane says, is “making a difference in the lives of others by providing jobs. Playing a role in the food value chain and contributing to the country’s gross domestic product. And the burning desire to get farming right and be able to reap the monetary results.”

She says this season the farm is working closely with a commercial farmer from River Valley. “He has expertise in both hydroponic and open field production. We’re very grateful to be part of the SAB Urban Agriculture Programme, as getting a mentor on the business side was one of our goals.”