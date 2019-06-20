Picture: Pixabay

Durban - Relevant, targeted and enjoyable training sessions can help your employees unlock the full value of your technology investments. Rather than leaving them to work things out for themselves, training can equip your team with shortcuts and more efficient processes which can increase productivity. Perhaps even more important is a focus on security. A few sessions around the latest types of cyber threat and what to do to protect against them could save you from a serious breach.

Delivering training successfully requires preparation, practise and a good deal of patience. You may well be an expert on the subject matter, but that could make you seem aloof and out of touch with those who aren’t nearly as interested in it as you are. I’ve often heard IT consultants being described as “from another planet” it’s precisely this notion that you need to dispel.

Whether you’re an expert or you have to complete some training or research yourself, at all times you should present your training at a level to suit your target audience and their familiarity with the subject.

In my experience, successful training sessions focus solely on a particular topic or issue. They don’t overwhelm the attendees with too much information, but provide routes to find out more for those who want to. Follow-up and additional sessions can help reinforce or broaden the training scope.

Whether it’s one-to-one, group sessions or even delivered by video, these tools can help you share your knowledge with maximum effect.

* Slides: the classic tool for corporate presentations is of course the slide show. Microsoft’s PowerPoint is the most common of these, but Apple’s Keynote is a close second. Slide shows can be notoriously tedious - especially if the presenter is essentially just reading them out loud, with little additional value being added in the form of information or even mere entertainment. I once wrote a whole series on successful slide presentations - maybe I will revisit that sometime. For those looking to present a little differently, try Prezi from www.prezi.com .

* Surveys: whether it’s before your training to help you refine the subject matter, or afterwards to gauge the success and feedback, surveys are a quick and easy way to compile audience responses. A leading tool for creating attractive and simple online surveys is Survey Monkey from www.surveymonkey.com. The Basic plan is free and allows unlimited surveys with up to 10 questions each.

* Video - this can be particularly challenging. It’s not easy to present training to an absent audience (at least, not for me). I prefer recording live training sessions and editing the content as needed. However you do it, there are a variety of tools for editing, hosting, publishing and sharing videos. Editing suites range from expensive professional software to web-based tools such as WeVideo at www.wevideo.com which offers simple, drag-and-drop functionality and allows you to add motion effects, transitions, and even green screen.

