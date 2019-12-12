Hoping to make farming appealing to youth









KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi at a farm in Cedara, just outside Pietermaritzburg. The provincial agriculture department will be running a youth agricultural programme to encourage young people to pursue careers in the farming sector. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - In a bid to lower youth unemployment, the KwaZulu-Natal government has launched the inkuzi isematholeni (the future lies with the youth) agricultural programme to mobilise and expose young people to opportunities in the agricultural sector’s value chain and the impact it has on the provincial economy. The initiative, launched by KZN premier Sihle Zikalala at a recent indaba, will be led by Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi. It aims to introduce 1500 would-be agri-preneurs to the agricultural economy. The provincial government said that for many young people agriculture was not viewed as a glamorous career and therefore they migrate away from rural and farming districts to cities instead of looking for gaps within the agri-economy to dent unemployment and poverty. “Our goal is to fight youth unemployment through farming. Agriculture is the mainstay of the KZN economy, with vast hectares of land sustaining our rural population. Many young people, however, do not regard farming as an attractive career choice that can reverse their economic fortunes,” said Zikalala.

To change the negative view of farming, the provincial government under Zikalala is now making an effort to position agriculture as a driver of economic growth and job creation so that young people in KZN begin to view agriculture as a source of employment and a career of choice.

“Our challenges are stark. The jobless rate among youth stands at 42.1% in KZN and is the second highest in the country after North West. We have, therefore, identified farming as a key job driver targeting the unemployed youth to create a million jobs by 2030.” Zikalala believes farming could enable young people to venture into export markets in BRICS-forged partnerships, the Middle East, the Gulf Region and Europe, all of which offer their own trade opportunities.

Sithole-Moloi indicated that youth participation in the agricultural sector was pivotal to ensure a food secure province.

“Agriculture is an ageing sector due to indigenous farming practices and institutional knowledge lying with farmers between the ages of 55 to 70 years. This therefore requires that youth engage in the agriculture sector to ensure growth and maximum participation in the province’s economy,” said MEC Sithole-Moloi while addressing youth at the indaba in Dundee.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality is to partner with the KZN Agribusiness Development Agency for the establishment of the KZN Women in Agroprocessing for Export Programme, in a bid to strengthen the capacity of agribusiness entrepreneurs.

The municipality’s agri-business deputy head Vuyo Jayiya said: “With this particular programme, our focus is to develop five previously disadvantaged women-owned businesses in agroprocessing with the intention of facilitating access for them to the export market within three years of participating in the programme,” he said.

Jayiya, who is leading the programme, said the agency will be key in making the programme possible because it is the Agriculture and Rural Development Department’s catalytic vehicle that facilitates the growth of a transformed, diversified, competitive and sustainable agroprocessing industry.

Other proposed key potential roleplayers include the National Empowerment Fund and Trade and Investment KZN.

The programme is set to be located at business accommodation space available at the Clairwood Fresh Produce Bulk Market designated Agri-Park Incubator where five business trading units will be made available.

The programme is partially modelled on an exporter development by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture which received positive feedback from farmers.

The Mercury