Environmentalist advice aside, there might not be a hell of a lot we can do about the weather or natural disasters. That’s not the case when it comes to defending against cyberattacks, malware and similar nasties: there’s plenty that can be done to ensure online safety and the security of connected systems and data.
The problem is that these precautions and policies are not always followed, creating opportunities for cybercriminals and fraudsters to exploit and interfere with vulnerable systems.
In this series, I’ll look at the most common vulnerabilities and mistakes I’ve encountered over the years which have directly contributed to a breach, attack or similar event.
Missing updates