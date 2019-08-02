Supplied

Durban - The issues of fraud, unethical behaviour and lack of accountability continue to dominate recent media headlines and remains a consistent theme across both the public and private sector. The recent commissions of enquiry together with other investigative forums have further highlighted the severe impact of such activities on the lives of millions and the South African economy. Nevertheless, a leap forward in the fight against fraud and corruption is evident with the promulgation of the Public Audit Amendment Act, Act No.5 of 2018 (the Amendment Act) on 01 April 2019, that provides the Auditor General with additional powers, taking away the “all bark but no bite”.

As seen in the past, when compiling their [the Auditor General] audit report for a government institution, the audit findings and recommendations would be presented to the responsible authority of that institution. The onus then rested with the authority to implement the recommended corrective action. A failure to act on the recommendations sometimes resulted in a “get out of jail free” card for these perpetrators, as they were not necessarily called to account for these transgressions.

The promulgated Amendment Act makes the following provisions, amongst others, empowering the Auditor General to:

Refer a “suspected material irregularity” to a relevant public body for further investigation

Implement remedial action should the authority ignore/not adequately implement the AGSA’s recommendations

Issue a certificate of debt to the Accounting Officer, Accounting Authority or members of the Accounting Authority if they fail to implement the remedial action.

Together with the Amendment Act, the Auditor General issued Regulation No. 526 on Material Irregularities, which serves as a guideline on the application of the Amendment Act.

According to the Regulation, the Auditor General may refer a suspected material irregularity to a relevant public body, with the requisite mandate, for investigation, such as the Hawks.

In light of this, these public bodies can expect an increase in the number of cases referred to them. This may require public bodies to re-assess their current resource models to ensure they are able to fully support the Auditor General in the efforts to eliminate fraudulent and corrupt activities. As the complexity of fraud schemes perpetrated in the public sector has evolved, so too has the need for the relevant technical expertise to uncover the modus operandi.

While the Amendment Act is still a new ‘weapon’ in the arsenal for combatting fraud in the public sector, it is undoubtably a positive step in the process of holding parties to account and the recovery of state funds lost due to fraudulent activities.

Mayindren Naidu (FP)SA is a senior forensic investigator at KPMG. He can be contacted at 031 327 6000 or email [email protected]

