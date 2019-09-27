At a Youth Opportunities and Career Expo in Johannesburg recently, Magwanishe stressed “the youth should be at the forefront of ensuring that Africa’s economic integration does not fail”.
Paresh Soni, associate director of research at Mancosa’s Graduate School of Business, said: “The large deficit of people in management positions certainly increases the demand for MBA graduates who are highly valued and sought after by employers across the world.
“The numbers clearly suggest that equipping oneself with a MBA will significantly increase the chances of employment - 700 000 more managers are needed on the continent.”
Soni was speaking at Leaderex, Africa’s largest gathering of business leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs, earlier this month where top chief executives and entrepreneurs offered expert advice on career development through informative masterclasses.