Importance of MBA to manage Africa's economy







Paresh Soni, associate director of research at Mancosa’s Graduate School of Business. Durban - Africa only has 300 000 managers of 1 million needed to effectively run the continent’s economy which has a gross domestic product of more than R40 trillion, according to Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Bulelani Magwanishe. At a Youth Opportunities and Career Expo in Johannesburg recently, Magwanishe stressed “the youth should be at the forefront of ensuring that Africa’s economic integration does not fail”. Paresh Soni, associate director of research at Mancosa’s Graduate School of Business, said: “The large deficit of people in management positions certainly increases the demand for MBA graduates who are highly valued and sought after by employers across the world. “The numbers clearly suggest that equipping oneself with a MBA will significantly increase the chances of employment - 700 000 more managers are needed on the continent.” Soni was speaking at Leaderex, Africa’s largest gathering of business leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs, earlier this month where top chief executives and entrepreneurs offered expert advice on career development through informative masterclasses.

He said a MBA developed well rounded individuals with hard and soft skills and unlocked opportunities for businesses to be built that would create the impetus for job creation and positive economic growth.

South Africa is fast catching up to the global trend where youth seeking a career change or an opportunity to pivot away from the corporate world to enjoy greater work flexibility, pursue an MBA to open doors for self-employment.

As such, a MBA provides the platform, network, vehicle, confidence and toolkit to implement entrepreneurial ideas.

“A MBA is not necessarily a career change - it is a life change and a process you undergo to rediscover yourself and your most fundamental purpose.”

