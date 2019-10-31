Simphiwe Sishi of Olwandle Business Consultants, left, with Sphandla Mpanza, owner of the Simonyo Transportation and Building Construction during the Siyasebenza training session in Mandini.
Durban - Over 200 SMME’s in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal were given the chance to learn more about running their businesses at Ithala Development Finance Corporation’s (IDFC) recent Siyasebenza - We are Working - entrepreneur development programme.

“The purpose of the programme, which is aligned to rural development, was to educate and inspire entrepreneurs by providing business knowledge to enable them to grow sustainable businesses. This is an important part of IDFC’s function to raise and support SMMEs and co- operatives in our target market in the province,” said Sitandiwe Dimba, IDFC group reputation manager.

She said people living in rural areas did not always have easy access to business information and there was a lot they could learn to help them grow.

“We’ve also been building relationships with the amakhosi and traditional councils, who are an integral part of the communities and a key stakeholder for Ithala in the rural areas.

“Through this relationship we recently introduced the Siyasebenza Entrepreneurship Development initiative to four areas in the north of KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.

These are Jozini - Nsinde Traditional Council;   Manguzi - Tembe Traditional Council; Mbazwane - Mbila Traditional Council; and Mandini - Mathonsi Traditional Council.

Workshops comprise presentations and one-on-one consultations with KZN-based SMMEs and co- operatives on topics relating to compliance, market research, funding businesses and financial record-keeping, said Dimba.

Inkosi Simphiwe Mathonsi, leader in the Mandini area, thanked the IDFC for its work empowering local business people.

“I hope Ithala continues to bring such initiatives to our community,” he said.

Sphandla Mpanza, owner of the Simonyo Transportation and Building Construction, said: “We now have a good idea of how to grow our small businesses, and we wish Ithala could conduct more of these workshops.”

The Mercury