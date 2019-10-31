Simphiwe Sishi of Olwandle Business Consultants, left, with Sphandla Mpanza, owner of the Simonyo Transportation and Building Construction during the Siyasebenza training session in Mandini.

Durban - Over 200 SMME’s in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal were given the chance to learn more about running their businesses at Ithala Development Finance Corporation’s (IDFC) recent Siyasebenza - We are Working - entrepreneur development programme. “The purpose of the programme, which is aligned to rural development, was to educate and inspire entrepreneurs by providing business knowledge to enable them to grow sustainable businesses. This is an important part of IDFC’s function to raise and support SMMEs and co- operatives in our target market in the province,” said Sitandiwe Dimba, IDFC group reputation manager.

She said people living in rural areas did not always have easy access to business information and there was a lot they could learn to help them grow.

“We’ve also been building relationships with the amakhosi and traditional councils, who are an integral part of the communities and a key stakeholder for Ithala in the rural areas.

“Through this relationship we recently introduced the Siyasebenza Entrepreneurship Development initiative to four areas in the north of KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.