Law firm celebrates its continued success









Cox Yeats Attorneys recently held an event to officially unveil its new offices in uMhlanga Ridge. At the event were managing partner Michael Jackson, second from right, with, from left, Michael Yeadon, Jonathan Batho and Mark Armour. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Law firm Cox Yeats Attorneys has grown exponentially over the years since moving from the Durban CBD to uMhlanga in 2010. It doubled in size from a firm of 13 attorneys to 46 by 2015, outgrowing its former Ridgeside premises. The firm held an event last week to officially unveil its new offices in uMhlanga Ridge. The building, which was designed in mid-century modern architecture, has the capacity to accommodate at least 70 attorneys. Several attorneys from the firm have been ranked as the top in their field, according to national surveys for 2020. Cox Yeats managing partner Michael Jackson said six of the firm’s partners, including himself, had been ranked in the international “Best Lawyers” publication for being the best in their fields of expertise.

“This is more than double any other KZN law firm. It means we have got very high levels of specialisation for a relatively small firm.

“We want to provide the best service,” Jackson said.

The six attorneys who were ranked on the list included Roger Green and Roger Westley, property; Alistair Hay, corporate; Andrew Clark, maritime; Richard Hoal, construction and Michael Jackson, mergers and acquisitions.

Jackson said the firm focused on creating specialist teams.

He said the firm had also been rated as the top medium-sized law firm in South Africa with a Diamond Arrow Award in the upcoming 2020 PMR Africa Awards.

He said the firm had received the award for the past three years.

The award is the highest accolade a firm can attain.

The Mercury