It doubled in size from a firm of 13 attorneys to 46 by 2015, outgrowing its former Ridgeside premises.
The firm held an event last week to officially unveil its new offices in uMhlanga Ridge. The building, which was designed in mid-century modern architecture, has the capacity to accommodate at least 70 attorneys.
Several attorneys from the firm have been ranked as the top in their field, according to national surveys for 2020.
Cox Yeats managing partner Michael Jackson said six of the firm’s partners, including himself, had been ranked in the international “Best Lawyers” publication for being the best in their fields of expertise.