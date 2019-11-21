The company has earned its status as a pioneer in the highly innovative sphere of Eco Asphalt road construction.
Tommy Koekemoer, the general manager of Shisalanga Construction, took over the company in 2005 when there were only two sites, each operating with a production capacity of 25 tons of asphalt per hour. Recognising a potential for growth in Dundee at the time, Shisalanga stepped up to meet the increasing demand for road construction.
The company now has nine flourishing plants in various locations in the province, including Dundee, Newcastle, Murchison, Estcourt, Ulundi, Ixopo, Shakaskraal, Cliffdale and East London, in the Eastern Cape with two new sites about to launch in Hluhluwe and Park Rynie.
One of its most recent successes was with Eco Asphalt.