Leaders in the asphalt industry









Shisalanga Construction’s innovative asphalt products have seen it become a leader in the industry. Durban - Since establishing a small asphalt plant in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, in 1998, Shisalanga Construction has come a long way. The company has earned its status as a pioneer in the highly innovative sphere of Eco Asphalt road construction. Tommy Koekemoer, the general manager of Shisalanga Construction, took over the company in 2005 when there were only two sites, each operating with a production capacity of 25 tons of asphalt per hour. Recognising a potential for growth in Dundee at the time, Shisalanga stepped up to meet the increasing demand for road construction. The company now has nine flourishing plants in various locations in the province, including Dundee, Newcastle, Murchison, Estcourt, Ulundi, Ixopo, Shakaskraal, Cliffdale and East London, in the Eastern Cape with two new sites about to launch in Hluhluwe and Park Rynie. One of its most recent successes was with Eco Asphalt.

It paved a road in Cliffdale in August using a unique binding agent that uses a locally sourced recycled plastic compound as part of the formula ingredient in the asphalt.

The company is the first in the country to successfully complete an application of recycled plastic road by using a binding agent that has unique properties and, through this, creating a usable and durable solution for the road construction industry.

Aside from the manufacturing of Eco Asphalt, it also supplies EME, a high modulus asphalt providing four times the strength of normal asphalt and with the ability to withstand high traffic exposure, offering greater resistance to deformation.

Other products in its range include Warm Mix Asphalt, formulated at lower temperatures to regular asphalt mixes; High Recycled Asphalt, using uplifted asphalt and successfully using as much as 70% in production; Steel Flow, the Ultra-Thin Friction Course offering a paving application from 12-15mm versus the traditional 20-25mm; and Steel Slag, using waste products from the steel industry.

Added to its product range, Shisa­langa also provides services such as hydrocutting, paving, base paving, tandem paving and surface seals.

