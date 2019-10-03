Liquefied natural gas fuel of the future









The first giant LNG-powered container ship, Jacques Saadé. Courtesy of CSSC Durban - The French shipping company and container specialist, CMA CGM, has just launched the first of a series of nine giant container ships that will use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an environmentally friendly fuel of the future. The ship, named Jacques Saadé after the late founder of the company, is under construction at the Jiangnan- Changxing Shipyard in China and was floated out last Wednesday. When completed, it will be capable of carrying over 23 000 TEUs (twenty-foot container equivalent units). The 400m-long, 61m-wide ship will also become the new flagship of the CMA CGM fleet, which is the third largest in the world after Maersk and MSC. Other stand-out characteristics of the new fleet are that each ship will have hydro-dynamically optimised hull forms, in which the bulbous bow has been seamlessly integrated into the hull profile and the bow is straight, a trend that we have been more frequently seeing with modern bulk carriers. This straight bow was, of course, the shape found on many ships in the early years of the 20th century, including large naval vessels. The ships’ propeller and rudder blade design have also been improved along with the Becker Twisted Fin - a design utilising a duct that straightens and accelerates the wake from the ship’s hull into the propeller which helps produce a net forward thrust. The twisted fin system provides what is described as a pre-swirl to the ship’s wake which reduces losses in the propeller slipstream. This in turn results in an increase in propeller thrust at a given propulsive power. The designers of this system say that the power savings that can be achieved range between 3% to 8% depending on individual hull/propeller interaction, but are independent of ship speed.

While it is extremely unlikely that we will see one of these ships in our ports as they will be deployed on the busy east-west-east trade lanes, the use of LNG as a fuel is set to expand and other vessels will be similarly designed - with the day coming when an LNG-powered vessel won’t be worth a mention.

As it is, a number of other types of ships, ranging from passenger and car carriers to bulkers and service vessels, have either been introduced or are in the system. Which brings us to the next topic: fuel supply.

With the advent of these LNG-powered ships, ports will have to ensure that suitable bunker fuel is not only available but can be delivered to visiting ships. This follows the pressure on ship operators to convert to environmentally friendly fuels instead of using ‘dirty’ low-grade bunker oil.

There are just three months remaining before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) requirement that all merchant shipping must operate using marine fuel with a sulphur base of 0.5% or less, must be met. The current permissible base is 3.5%.

It is not yet clear how well prepared South Africa and its ports are for the January 1 deadline. According to a marine notice issued by Samsa (South African Maritime Safety Authority), “Ships must operate using compliant fuels of 0.50% sulphur or less from January 1, 2020 unless they are provided with an approved ‘equivalent’ means of compliance.”

The exclusions are ships using LNG, biofuels or similar products that emit sulphur at 0.5% or less, and blended distillates. Another exception comes from ships making use of so-called “scrubbers” - devices installed in the engine room or near the exhaust system to “scrub” the gases before they are expelled from the ship.

These scrubbers can and are being retro-fitted to ships as a commercially available option that will allow the ships to continue using standard bunker fuel from 2020, provided the scrubbed emission complies with the 0.5% sulphur limit.

The system works by spraying the ship’s exhaust with alkaline water, ie seawater, to remove sulphur and other unwanted chemicals using either an open-loop system or a closed-loop system - or a hybrid of the two.

Open loop implies returning the seawater to the ocean, whereas closed loop refers to catching the alkaline water or treated water after it has sprayed the exhaust gases and storing this in tanks for disposal to a suitable service provider when in port.

There has been no indication from the world’s fuel oil suppliers of a mass-production of 0.5% blended fuel and, according to Samsa, no firm commitment by local bunker suppliers to import low sulphur fuels. The International Bunker Industry Association has, however, expressed confidence that the compliant fuel will be available in South African ports by January 1, 2020.

Another question relates to ship operators that as yet have made no effort to install scrubbers into their vessels. Some companies like MSC began this process earlier this year, but to less than 20% of its massive fleet. A number of other lines have made no announcement.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking and it remains to be seen what measures Transnet National Ports Authority, as landlord of our port system, will take to ensure that the IMO 2020 0.5% sulphur cap is effectively applied.

Hutson keeps a beady eye on shipping activities, but particularly those related to Africa and South Africa.

