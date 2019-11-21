The Little Cake Company, which supplies to Checkers KwaZulu- Natal, shared the award, presented at an event in Cape Town, with Lesotho-based business MG Commodities.
“I am honoured and so thankful to Shoprite for taking a step of faith and supporting my business. Thank you also to my team who make all of this possible,” said Hansmann.
She started the business in 2010 when, as a stay-at-home mom, she faced the prospect of being her two children’s sole provider, following the death of her husband.
“I had to do something to earn an income. I either had to take a job or start my own business, and while running my own business seemed very risky, I knew it would give me an opportunity to spend more time with my children, who really needed me after my husband died.”