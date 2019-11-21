Little Cake Company's scoops major award









Leanne Hansmann, the owner of the Little Cake Company, was joint winner in the SMME category of the Shoprite Group’s 2019 Supplier Awards at the weekend. Durban - Durban entrepreneur Leanne Hansmann, owner of The Little Cake Company, won in the SMME category at the Shoprite Group’s Supplier Awards at the weekend. The Little Cake Company, which supplies to Checkers KwaZulu- Natal, shared the award, presented at an event in Cape Town, with Lesotho-based business MG Commodities. “I am honoured and so thankful to Shoprite for taking a step of faith and supporting my business. Thank you also to my team who make all of this possible,” said Hansmann. She started the business in 2010 when, as a stay-at-home mom, she faced the prospect of being her two children’s sole provider, following the death of her husband. “I had to do something to earn an income. I either had to take a job or start my own business, and while running my own business seemed very risky, I knew it would give me an opportunity to spend more time with my children, who really needed me after my husband died.”

Hansmann is a good baker, so she established The Little Cake Company in Glen Anil, Durban.

Initially she supplied shops in and around Durban, and shortly after she met the Shoprite Group’s divisional buyers at the Good Food and Wine Show in 2015, she started supplying Checkers stores in KZN.

“We didn’t know much about retail, but the Shoprite team in Durban really helped us. Buyer Dan Govender took us under his wing and helped us throughout the process of becoming a supplier, and he still continues to help us today,” said Hansmann.

The business supplies cakes and cupcakes under its own brand and under one of the group’s private label brands.

The business is committed to helping women, and all the employees are from informal settlements near Glen Anil.

“We hire women who have no skills, no experience and have never been employed before, and we do this so that we can train them and give them a chance.

“A lot of our women are also single mothers, who have no other means of taking care of their families, so we take pride in the fact that we can help them,” said Hansmann.

She added that she was grateful for the opportunities that the Shoprite Group had given her.

