Local and international brand communication professionals have arrived in Durban for the Loeries Creative Week which aims to inform, inspire and reward creative professionals for their work on a global platform. Supplied: Loeries Creative Week 2018

Durban - Thousands of creative professionals have descended on Durban for the Loeries Creative Week this week. This is the biggest creative gathering in Africa and the Middle East bringing together top innovative minds from the brand communication industry, for a week of recognition, rewards and inspiration. Delegates include designers, marketers, production company and advertising agency professionals. The event is at the Durban International Convention Centre until Sunday.

The Loeries is the only award showcase across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global WARC Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, WARC collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.

Apart from the awards ceremonies and celebrations, the event offers learning, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities. A series of masterclasses covers a range of topics for the brand communication industry, while the DStv “Seminar of Creativity” provides an opportunity to hear the secrets of innovation from global leaders.

“Brands are seeking creativity and innovation more than ever before, but many marketers and agencies are unsure of the best way forward,” Loeries chief executive Andrew Human said.

“We all know forward thinking is key for any business, as is communicating with customers in a way that draws them in and makes them engage with your brand,” Human said.

“But what are the secrets of balancing creativity and operations? How do we develop a workplace culture that will enable us to successfully compete with much larger global players? Our seminar and masterclasses will include content that shows that creative and innovative brands are not lucky but that it takes work and a successful formula,” he said.

Human said the event aimed to empower creative professionals to guide businesses to be more creative and effective, while improving the bottom line.

The Loeries is a non-profit company that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. It promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.

The Mercury