The application of the draft Bill will extend to any addition to, alteration, renovation or repair of a home insofar as any of these necessitates the submission of building plans to the Local Authority. The existing Act only applies to a person who carries on the business of a homebuilder.
Some new definitions are proposed in the draft Bill including the words “build, “home”, “homebuilder” and “Home Warranty Fund”, which means a home warranty fund contemplated in the draft Bill, the purpose of which is to pay for claims by housing consumers.
In terms of clause 25 of the draft Bill a homebuilder or developer who undertakes or commissions the building of a home must apply for registration with the National Homebuilders’ Regulatory Council (“NHRC”). There are no exemptions from registration such as allowed by the current Act. This means that every homebuilder, including a person who builds a house or a home for himself, is now required to be registered. The draft Bill, in addition to the establishment of a warranty fund, provides that the Board may also establish an additional fund for the purposes of underwriting the existing fund.
This draft Bill also suggests that the NHRC may establish a non-profit company the purpose of which is to create mechanisms for risk-based insurance offerings relative to the structural integrity of a home.