Macpherson unpacks construction industry’s challenges

Public Works and Infrastructure Services Minister Dean Macpherson says while the construction industry is facing challenges including threats from construction mafia groups and inefficiencies within public sector procurement, it must work with government to deliver tangible projects. The minister was addressing the gathering of the South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession in Durban on Monday. The minister said the sector is faced with key challenges that must be dealt with head-on.

“I want to discuss not only the challenges we face as a sector but, more importantly, the solutions we can work on together. “It is no secret that the construction industry is under pressure. From the disruption caused by the so-called ‘construction mafia’ to the impact of competitive fee tendering and the inefficiencies within public sector procurement, these challenges hinder our ability to deliver the infrastructure South Africa so desperately needs,” he said. He stated that the quantity surveying profession represented the technical expertise and the ethical backbone that can help the government overcome these hurdles and build a future where infrastructure drives economic growth, creates jobs, and improves quality of life.

“As minister, I am committed to a vision that sees South Africa becoming a construction site, bustling with new projects, opportunities, and cranes filling our skyline. But for this to happen, we need to create an enabling environment for both public and private sectors to collaborate and invest in infrastructure projects that are not only bankable but that deliver real, tangible benefits to our people,” he said. The minister highlighted serious issues that have a significant impact on the industry. These include the disruption and hijacking of construction sites by criminal syndicates, the inability of some projects to be completed on time and within budget, the scourge of corruption that undermines public confidence in the construction sector, poor project management and planning that leads to inefficiencies, and a lack of adherence to safety and quality standards, particularly in public works. “As a sector, we must take a holistic view of how we manage infrastructure development, ensuring that every project is executed with professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

“The reputation of the construction industry—and indeed the future of South Africa’s infrastructure—depends on our ability to address these challenges head-on. “I also want to address the issue of corruption within the construction sector. Corruption has been a persistent problem in South Africa, and it has affected nearly every aspect of public life, including the construction industry. “When corruption takes root, it undermines trust in public institutions and weakens our ability to deliver on our infrastructure promises.

“This is something we cannot tolerate. As minister, I am committed to rooting out corruption at every level of government, and I need your support in doing so,” he said. He urged the sector to work together with the government to create a culture of transparency and accountability. “Quantity surveyors, with your focus on precise cost estimation and financial accountability, are well positioned to act as a bulwark against corruption.