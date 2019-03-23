An aerial view of the Makro store in the Cornubia Ridge Logistics Park.

DURBAN - Makro, which will officially open its Cornubia, Durban, store next week, is the first tenant in the Cornubia Ridge Logistics Park in uMhlanga. Property group Fortress REIT Limited said the store will be housed within the 28-hectare park, which is adjacent to the Gateway precinct and accessible from all major highways including the M41 and the N2.

The R1billion logistics park is a joint venture between Fortress and M&F Giuricich Developments, one of the largest privately-owned development companies in South Africa.

“The Cornubia Ridge Logistics Park is ideally located on the main routes between Durban and the fast-growing Durban North region, and is also in close proximity to the Dube Trade port, which has been designated a special economic zone, as well as King Shaka airport,” said Konrad Kohler, development manager at Fortress.

Makro said the store, which is 19100m2 in size and sits on 6.13ha, was built to be green from the ground up.

The store has a state-of-the-art refrigeration system, which uses carbon dioxide, which is 100% natural and has zero ozone-depleting and global-warming potential ratings.

Each refrigeration unit also features excellent insulation and high-speed doors to keep products cool using less energy. The refrigeration system also produces condensate water, which is harvested and reused elsewhere on the premises. A hi-tech thermal storage system produces chilled water for the store’s air-conditioner.

Other eco-friendly features include motion sensors in offices and storage areas that shut down lights when staff members step out.

All lighting is 100% LED.

The store also has solar port parking shades which keep cars cool while generating electricity for the store to use.

Added benefits include an online drive-thru, money centre, an in-store Vodacom shop, a tech desk for repairs, a Mugg & Bean, a mobile pay point and customer wi-fi.

The Makro store opens on March 27.

