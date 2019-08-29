MSC Aino at Durban’s D berth after being officially named by Mrs Sandra Sarno, the wife of the chairperson of MSC South Africa.

Durban - IT HAS been an interesting and rewarding couple of weeks for the Port of Durban in particular and South Africa in general, which coincided with the naming of a newly-built 12 100TEU container ship at a rare event at the Point docks. MSC has a long and special relationship with Durban, selecting the city and port to be its South African headquarters even at a time when other large shipping companies were closing or reducing the size of their Durban offices and hastening to Cape Town.

At that stage, Durban was homeport to the MSC container fleet, and as the Swiss/Italian company evolved into the cruise ship sector, those early cruise ships were homeported here as well. That meant most of the ships were dry-docked in Durban as necessary, and MSC maintained a large technical team who lived and worked in Durban.

Those halcyon days could not, of course, last with a company intent on growing way beyond the confines of even a port as big as Durban. As the fleet grew beyond 100 ships the Belgian port of Antwerp began to assume some of the homeporting duties.

Today, with a container fleet of between 500 and 600 container ships, not to the mention the expanding fleet of cruise vessels, MSC has also outgrown Antwerp in some senses.

Thus it was a surprise to realise that when MSC Aino arrived in port on her maiden voyage from the South Korean shipyard and a few loading ports in the East, that she was to be the first MSC container ship to honour Durban to be named here.

There have been other ships named locally, including container ships. Hamburg Süd christened it 93 400-dwt 7 100-TEU Santa Clara at a function in Durban in March 2011, and I am told that one of the Taiwanese Evergreen ships was also named here.

Other non-container ships in recent years include an Ahrenkiel vessel and NYK’s RoRo car carrier uShaka that had the additional honour of being named after a local entity.

However, that’s not to lessen the importance of last week’s unheralded arrival in port of the 328m long, 48m wide MSC Aino, named after a daughter of one of the MSC managers.

A justifiably proud Captain Salvatore Sarno, the chairperson of MSC in South Africa, used the opportunity to announce the formation of the Shosholoza Ocean Academy, which will be housed on one level of Durban’s new Cruise Terminal at the Point, where construction is due to commence on November 8.

The formation of the academy is in response to “the urgent need for young people to be employed in South Africa”, he said. “Our intention is to actively demonstrate our confidence in the country and, by extension, the economy, as we have put plans in place to train and create jobs for 5000 people on our cruise and container vessels.”

He said MSC managing director Rosario Sarno had met the Department of Trade and Industry to formulate its development and “we have the full backing of government..”

Although the new cruise terminal will be completed in 2021, the Shosholoza Academy will commence operations in November from MSC’s head office in Durban.

Regarding the Cruise Terminal in which MSC Cruises is in partnership with African Armada to develop and build the facility, Sarno said: “It has always been a dream of ours at MSC to have a passenger terminal in Durban which affords our guests a sense of dignity as they disembark and embark on voyages with our liners. Utilising the building as both a commercial space and training environment will have great synergies going forward, as trainees will have real-time and practical experiences of working in this sector, developing their understanding and confidence prior to graduating.”

The academy will also train electricians, mechanics, engineers, boiler makers, refrigeration technicians, who will be needed in the maintenance and repairs of all kinds of vessels.

“What we will do will just be a drop of water in the ocean,” Captain Sarno said in reference to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new vision and dream for South Africa. “But I am sure that our initiative, our confidence in this country and in his government will inspire other companies to do the same.”

Terry Hutson keeps a beady eye on shipping activities, but particularly those related to Africa and South Africa. For shipping activities, news and schedules please contact him at 082 331 5775, email [email protected] or visit the website www.africaports.co.za for ships in port and other maritime-related data.

The Mercury