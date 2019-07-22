NGQURA Harbour, with Port Elizabeth in the distance. Both the ports have been in the news recently, and mostly for the wrong reasons.

Durban - THE Eastern Cape and two of its ports, Port Elizabeth and Ngqura, have been much in the news lately, including recent reports of a go-slow, particularly affecting Ngqura, as has been reported elsewhere in The Mercury. The commodities most affected by these go-slows at Ngqura are citrus fruit, which is transported from South Africa in refrigerated containers, and motor vehicle imports.

The citrus season is now in full swing and the situation there is said to be critical, with costly delays.

Other news from this region concerned the 400-litre oil spill from an offshore bunkering operation in Algoa Bay. This accident, which has fortunately turned out to be relatively minor, drew further attention and criticism of the decision to allow offshore bunkering to take place.

Prior to the news of the oil spill, Samsa (South African Maritime Safety Authority) said in response to criticism of its role in promoting the bunkering operations that it remained “unapologetic” for its contribution to economic development in the Eastern Cape. Acting chief executive Sobantu Tilayi said this was consistent with its legislated mandate to, among other things, promote maritime economic interests.

Samsa has been active in promoting maritime economic activity in the Eastern Cape in other ways as well, including collaborating with MSC Cruises to recruit large numbers of black youth from the rural coastal regions of the Eastern Cape to work on cruise ships worldwide.

So far more than 300 youths have trained and found employment on MSC cruise ships across the world, in a project that has the financial backing of the office of the Eastern Cape’s premier, as well as technical and administrative support by the firm Harambe.

Criticism of offshore bunkering stems mainly from environmentalist interests - people concerned about the possible pollution of Algoa Bay and its bird and aquatic colonies. Samsa’s response is that such criticism flies in the face of rampant unemployment across the entire province where there is insufficient economic activity in the main cities of Port Elizabeth and East London and in the region’s many rural towns.

It’s a reminder of another time when state-run intervention resulted in the development of a new port in the mouth of the Coega River, a mere 22km from Port Elizabeth Harbour. This was against the wishes and advice of many port stakeholders.

It wasn’t because Port Elizabeth harbour was overtaxed with shipping. In fact the opposite was the case! This happened in the early 2000s, with national government calling on state-owned enterprises to find ways of creating economic activity and thus developing employment opportunities in the provinces. This saw Transnet’s PE office dusting off old discarded plans for an iron-ore terminal on St Croix Island in Algoa Bay - opposite the Coega mouth - and re-developing these plans into a proposal to build a new port, this time on the coast, within the river.

That was the start of Port of Ngqura, a R10billion political inspiration aimed primarily at creating employment, despite there being no need for a new port at that time.

With the port under construction the search for a principal stakeholder became a complete chapter in itself, ranging from proposals of aluminium smelters, iron ore terminals, and the relocation of PE’s manganese terminal to, eventually, a new container terminal. Some big names including Rio Tinto, Alcan, P&O Nedlloyd and Eskom all featured in that search, until it was decided that Transnet itself would build and operate a new container terminal to focus largely on transshipment cargo, a scheme that is now showing signs of success.

The irony of Ngqura is that it has been built to a large extent at the cost of Port Elizabeth, whose port engineers gave it birth. PE has seen almost all its container traffic disappear to the new port, and this will be followed in a year or two by all manganese exports and oil product imports, leaving PE to rediscover itself either through tourism or some other as-yet-unknown development. PE has always been a fruit export port, but even that has largely been lost to Ngqura.

Even some of the transshipment container traffic comes as a result of diverted traffic from Cape Town and Durban. Plans show that Port Elizabeth Harbour could reasonably easily be enlarged and deepened to enable much larger container ships into port, which only adds to the debate around state intervention in such matters.

Thus to some observers these state-sponsored attempts to create a new seaport might appear to have been successful, but to others the venture remains yet another unnecessary but costly exercise. Thus too, there is concern in certain quarters about Samsa taking on the role of performing front-man duties on behalf of national government in favour of one region instead of permitting market forces to prevail.

But acting Samsa chief executive Sobantu Tilayi remains resolute. “It’s a great pity, and regrettable that some in the Eastern Cape are finding reasons to look down on and denounce our efforts. But we are not apologetic about our approach to development of the region and frankly, we would prefer partnerships and collaboration to ensure that people of this region participate and benefit,” he says.

