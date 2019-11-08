New roads connect North Coast residents









uMhlathuze deputy mayor Dudu Sibiya; council speaker Silondile Mkhize; King Cetshwayo district deputy mayor Lindokuhle Phungula; Richards Bay Minerals managing director, Werner Duvenhage; Inkosi Buzayiphi Mthiyane; MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, Richards Bay Minerals general manager for Health, Safety, Security and Environment, Nico Swart, and Inkosi Mbongiseni Dube at the official opening of the roads. Durban - Three new roads have been constructed on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast in Mpembeni near Esikhaleni in a private-public partnership between Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) and the provincial Transport Department. The roads, D887, D1597 and P537, were built at a cost of R73million and were officially opened last week. Residents said they felt much safer walking along roads with proper sidewalks. RBM, a specialist in heavy mineral sands extraction and refining, said it was committed to improving the lives of communities around its mining operations. “Roads exist to connect communities, to open new horizons, to bring people to opportunities and opportunities to people,” said RBM managing director Werner Duvenhage at a ceremony to mark the opening of the roads.

“RBM has always striven to support the efforts by the government to push back poverty by promoting community development through all its projects.

“RBM is here to celebrate a successful partnership with the KZN Department of Transport and a delivery of a key commitment that was made to RBM’s host communities under our Social Labour Plan.”

Duvenhage said RBM would leave a legacy that the next generation could be proud of. Speaking at the event, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli said: “The new roads will benefit the large number of people who commute to work. They will help the local economy as proper road networks make it possible for local businesses to thrive.”

You can stay up to date with news from The Mercury via the Mercury Facebook and Twitter social media accounts.

The Mercury