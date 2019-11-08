The roads, D887, D1597 and P537, were built at a cost of R73million and were officially opened last week.
Residents said they felt much safer walking along roads with proper sidewalks.
RBM, a specialist in heavy mineral sands extraction and refining, said it was committed to improving the lives of communities around its mining operations.
“Roads exist to connect communities, to open new horizons, to bring people to opportunities and opportunities to people,” said RBM managing director Werner Duvenhage at a ceremony to mark the opening of the roads.