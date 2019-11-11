Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said the online launch of a pilot phase of the portal was a pioneering and innovative project for government e-services. It would improve the time and ease for young people to start new enterprises.
An entrepreneur would be able to register a business within a day - a dramatic improvement on turn- around times of 40 days recorded by the World Bank 2020 Ease of Doing Business Report.
The Biz Portal aims at bringing together business-related services from various public entities.
Through collaboration with the South African Revenue Services, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund, CIPC made it possible for applicants of private companies to register the company, get a tax number, register the domain name, get a B-BBEE Certificate, register with the Compensation Fund and Unemployment Insurance Fund, and open a business bank account.