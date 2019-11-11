New site set to speed up business registration









THE Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel Durban - A business portal, led by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), was launched last week. Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said the online launch of a pilot phase of the portal was a pioneering and innovative project for government e-services. It would improve the time and ease for young people to start new enterprises. An entrepreneur would be able to register a business within a day - a dramatic improvement on turn- around times of 40 days recorded by the World Bank 2020 Ease of Doing Business Report. The Biz Portal aims at bringing together business-related services from various public entities. Through collaboration with the South African Revenue Services, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund, CIPC made it possible for applicants of private companies to register the company, get a tax number, register the domain name, get a B-BBEE Certificate, register with the Compensation Fund and Unemployment Insurance Fund, and open a business bank account.

Four major banks are taking part on the platform. Depending on the nature of the agreement, the customer will be able to make a direct payment in relation to the registration services at the end of the transaction, be routed to a safe banking platform to apply for a business account or opt for their personal details to be passed on to their bank of choice.

In the pilot phase, the system is being tested and strengthened. The next phase will make provision for other services related to running and maintaining a business. Identity authentication will be via the real-time Home Affairs Population Register.

"From a customers’ perspective, there is no need to visit multiple government institutions, saving them time and money," Patel said.

"Such seamless registration services will enable entrepreneurs to focus on transforming innovative ideas into beneficial products and services, which will contribute to the creation of jobs.”

CIPC commissioner, advocate Rory Voller said: “CIPC strives to improve service delivery to businesses and is proud to launch Biz Portal (It) will significantly reduce the time to register a business.”

To access the site visit https://bizportal.gov.za.

The Mercury