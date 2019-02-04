Bevlen Sudhu

DURBAN - With more than 15 years of knowledge in business and management, as well as an MBA degree and international certification as a business coach, Bevlen Sudhu, ActionCOACH Evolve franchise owner and business coach, offers these tips for businesses looking to grow in 2019:

Review the past year

Successful business owners do not become successful overnight, they constantly think ahead. Having a clear vision, mission and value system is most important for any business owner or entrepreneur, but it’s also necessary to maintain and manage them consistently.

For this reason, it is important to reflect on critical data that can provide information for comparison before setting new budgets and goals. Where did you exceed your goals? Where did you fall short? How do the employees feel? How did your competitors perform?

Have a Business Strategy

A business strategy is a plan, decision, choice, or even a guide used to benefit the company. This benefit is commonly measured in terms of success, profits, popularity and/or growth. However, business strategies are tricky to formulate and execute well. In order for strategies to be implemented in a way that produces positive results, they must be thorough and well-defined.

Set SMART Goals

The benefits of specific, measurable, achievable, results-orientated, time-framed (S.M.A.R.T.) goals have been written about in self-help books for years. The goal is the desired outcome and objectives are the measurables.

Keep Your Team Engaged

To be a company that consistently grows and maintains a competitive advantage, move away from telling employees what to do, and get employees to love what they do. When someone loves what they do, they will want to do more of it, thereby increasing self-worth and productivity. There are steps that can be taken to mould employees into business assets.

Include them in important decisions: people feel committed when they are part of a conversation. They need to know where the company is going and what role they should play to help get it there. Be a team, not a dictatorship. If a directive is given, it’s important for leaders to pitch in to achieve the goal. This shows employees that they are all part of a team, and you sink or swim together.

Constantly educate yourself

You do not know what you do not know. Through ongoing education, you gain the knowledge to figure out the unknown. Renowned author Jim Rohn said: “Never wish your life were easier, wish you were better,” so work harder on yourself than you do on your job.

