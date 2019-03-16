At the First Thursday event held at the KZN Institute of Architecture offices in Glenwood, Durban were, from left, Patrick Smith, SAIA-KZN president; Christine van den Bergh of Corobrik; Skura Mtembu, SAIA-KZN vice-president; Jo Lees, SAIA-KZN member and Adheema Davis, SAIA-KZN vice-president.

DURBAN - Corobrik’s support of architecture has been extended with the sponsorship of the SAIA-KZN First Thursdays - a monthly programme that showcases the work of local architects. The inaugural programme was launched at The Heritage House in Glenwood last week.

“Architecture is one of our greatest forms of public art,” said Musa Shangase, Corobrik’s commercial director.

“First Thursdays gives architects a platform to feature and explain their work - and gives the public a chance to see the story behind the building.”

Opening the event was Christine van den Bergh, who is responsible for Corobrik’s business development in KwaZulu-Natal.

Van den Bergh spoke about Corobrik’s new range of colour facebricks and pavers.

“Corobrik is a proud sponsor of the SA Institute of Architects (SAIA) and KwaZulu-Natal Institute for Architecture and although many elements of our industry are changing, the one aspect that will remain unchanged is our ongoing support to the architectural profession.”

The programme, started by SAIA-KZN in conjunction with the First Thursdays network, will comprise an architectural exhibition, film screening and discussion all centred on a new theme every month.

March’s theme, Changing Colour, is an extension of the work by black South African architects which featured in the Changing Colour journal.

“We had such a positive response to the journal that Skura Mtembu, the guest editor and fellow vice-president at SAIA, suggested we launch this programme,” explained programme organiser Adheema Davis. “Through my experience as an architect I am driven to create architecture that is accessible and relevant.

“I have made every effort to convey this, and part of our internal restructure has been to ask how are we (SAIA-KZN) meaningful to the public.”

The exhibition runs at The Heritage House, 160 Bulwer Road in Glenwood, and is open to the public free of charge from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

THE MERCURY