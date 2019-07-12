Durban - Durban is to get a new R10 million pilot training school, Focus Air, which is due to be opened at Virginia Airport on Friday. Fathima Khan, a successful real estate agent turned helicopter and fixed-wing pilot, says her new venture will also enable her to give back to the community.

In a joint venture with community organisations, Khan intends to host 100 teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds each year and get them into the cockpit to help them succeed in what she says is a rewarding and well paying career.

Ironically Khan, who is formerly from Chatsworth, once had a dreadful fear of heights. She says about 10 years ago she decided to go on an air flip to overcome her reservations. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now eThekwini Municipality’s deputy mayor, Fawzia Peer, will officially launch the pilot school, which will offer lessons to anyone over the age of 16.

“I have been running a business for a long time. I am successful. But that is not enough for me. I have to give back to the people. I aim to change the lives of teenagers who are among the poorest of the poor. I am going to offer them a full course and by the time they are finished, they could get well paid jobs. I want to equip our kids to fly the most sophisticated jets in the world,” says Khan.

“This is the next phase of my business,” she adds. “I am starting small, but I intend to grow.

“I want there to be hope in the townships. I came from one and I know what it is to go without. My mother was a single parent but worked very hard to give my brother and I a decent life”.

Once Khan had conquered her fear of heights, she obtained her pilot’s licences - both private and commercial. After a while she graduated to helicopters and became such a skilful operator that she was hired to fly mercy missions. She flew many dangerous missions to save lives by airlifting critically injured and ill patients from remote mountainsides and dangerous terrain to hospitals hundreds of kilometres away.

Soon, as her confidence grew, she became something of a “daredevil,” hunting car hijackers, armed robbers and ruthless gangsters from the air.

“This work was good for me. When my son’s bakkie was hijacked, I launched my search immediately. First I flew over Inanda road. Then I moved south and spotted the vehicle in eManzimtoti. I zoomed in and, using the loud hailer scared the hell out of the thieves who left the bakkie and ran for their lives,” said Khan.

“I have now acquired a fleet of seven light aircraft and hired crack light fixed wing pilots. We have secured Hangar 7 at Virginia Airport and kitted out a first world office complete with lecture theatre and a plush lounge,” she said.

