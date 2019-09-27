Port caught in a storm of ineffeciency







FRIDAY’S report of a network glitch bringing the port to a halt (Mercury September 20, page 1) is symptomatic of larger ongoing problems that continue to face the port of Durban and several other South African ports. Picture: THEMBA MNGOMEZULU, EX-QDMS Durban - FRIDAY’S report of a network glitch bringing the port to a halt (Mercury September 20, page 1) is symptomatic of larger ongoing problems that continue to face the port of Durban and several other South African ports. At times the problem peaks, and at times it subsides sufficiently to bring relief but never enough to leave port users feeling their challenges are over. But when the economy takes a dip, Transnet and the eThekwini metro reveal a tendency to delay and even cancel long-term projects aimed at providing solutions for the smooth movement of cargo. The road development that went with the dig-out port being an example. The current chaos may be blamed on faulty operating systems, the lack of sufficient or suitable cargo-handling equipment, and the poor maintenance and subsequent breakdown of that equipment. And these things may be correct, but this doesn’t explain away the underlying issues which bring about these problems. This is not to say the ports and terminals never run well - at times they do, but it is the times when things go wrong that everyone remembers, because that is when it hurts. It becomes the measure by which port users judge the port, and until Transnet gets things right and creates a perception of a system based on overall efficiency, there is little likelihood of South Africa’s ports coming into their own among the world’s better-run ports. The city and the national authorities have to shoulder some of the responsibility for what is threatening to drive cargo owners and shipping lines either away or to distraction. The chronic congestion outside the port terminal gates and its approaches has reached such alarming proportions that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the chief executive of Transnet had to come to Durban recently to intervene in a situation between road transporters and Transnet port terminals.

The result, if it can be said there actually was one, was the suspension of the TPT chief executive, along with assertions that further action would be taken. But still the main roads leading to the port remain gridlocked in peak periods. On Saturday, a day after The Mercury’s report, all lanes on both sides of Bayhead Road were blocked by trucks all heading in the same direction towards the port.

Anyone else wanting to access that road from either Durban or the Bluff side was forced to give up. The frustration among truckers meanwhile is reaching boiling point, leaving unanswered the question what Transnet and the city are doing to resolve the problem?

Several years ago when all the talk was about building the dig-out-port on the site of the old airport at Reunion, there were schemes involving special new road systems dedicated to the movement of port cargo, but with the cancellation of the dig-out it appears all associated plans were similarly shelved or cancelled.

Durban’s problems are not unique and other ports worldwide have and are wrestling with similar challenges, but the successful ports are those finding and implementing solutions.

They have to remain competitive and cater for their growing national economies. Durban is again in a similar situation with a 10% increase in cargo volumes, which also indicates that South Africa’s economy could have started an uptick.

However that could pose other problems, because if this growth is maintained then congestion in and outside the port will only worsen. But what measures are being taken to anticipate this and cater for this increase in traffic?

The usual response is a move to rail transport, which is simply not going to be a factor for reasons we won’t go into now, and promises of adding more metres and space to the available terminal.

Can port users instead hope to hear the magic words “greater efficiency to be introduced”?

Meanwhile, it’s a sobering thought that while Durban increased container volumes by 10% in the previous year, the port of Durban’s ranking (by throughput) among world ports continues to slide. In 2018, Durban occupied 60th position compared to 42nd 10 years earlier of 2956 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2018; and 2560 million in 2008.

But despite this slide down the barometer of international container ports, the local pressure on the port continues to increase as volumes improve. And it is not just containers that the port has to contend with, Durban is a multi-purpose cargo port and handles significant volumes of dry and liquid bulk, as well as break-bulk. Much of this also arrives by road and has to compete with containers to access the port.

Port and city users must demand answers from Transnet and eThekwini metro. And it’s not only Bayhead Road. Maydon and Umbilo roads and Solomon Mahlangu Drive (Edwin Swales VC) are also affected, the latter leading to the Bluff has become a container canyon with container parks lining both sides, and a giant new warehouse about to open directly onto the Bluff’s only access road.

Terry Hutson keeps a beady eye on shipping activities, but particularly those related to Africa and South Africa. For shipping activities, news and schedules call him on 0823315775, email: [email protected] or visit the website: www.africaports.co.za for ships in port.

The Mercury