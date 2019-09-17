Dignitarities at the signing ceremony for a landmark agreement between Richards Bay Minerals and the Dube, Mkhwanazi, Mbonambi and Sokhulu communities.

Network - Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) and the Dube, Mkhwanazi, Mbonambi and Sokhulu communities recently signed a landmark agreement securing local business participation in the Zulti South project. Approved in April, the project will bring an investment of $463million, (approximately R6.8bn) into the region for the construction and development of Zulti South, which will extend the life of RBM.

The agreement comes after discussions were undertaken through a Multi-Stakeholder Forum process to address host community concerns around procurement.

The agreement outlines the principles that form the basis for a broad-based structure with the host communities and their partners in the King Cetshwayo District, which will benefit the communities by creating opportunities for participation that would otherwise not have been accessible.

The consortium established through the agreement will act as a mechanism to accelerate and deliver transformation and empowerment to businesses in the district.

Other communities will continue to have the opportunity to participate in contracts other than those ringfenced, with the provincial government overseeing implementation.

Speaking at the agreement signing on behalf of the host communities, Mbonambi administrator Martin Mbuyazi said: “We welcome this investment into our region, and are committed to working with all parties. The agreement creates a broad-based structure that creates new opportunities for host communities to participate in a business that has long been in our community. Working together, with integrity and respect for this agreement - and project - will be a success.”

Speaking on behalf of the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, MEC for Finance, Ravi Pillay, said: ‘’As the government we wish to take the opportunity to congratulate RBM Rio Tinto for recognising the role and support of the host communities of Mbonambi, Sokhulu, Mkhwanazi and Dube - in securing the future of this world-class business. This investment will forever change the economic and social landscape of this region. ‘’

Werner Duvenhage, RBM managing director, said: “This is an important milestone for RBM and underscores our commitment to create truly sustainable development. This agreement is pioneering and transformative.”

The Mercury