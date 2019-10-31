Respected farmer chosen to lead key agricultural union









Phenias Gumede, front right, has been elected president of Kwanalu. He will be supported by two vice-presidents, Peter John Hassard, far left, and outgoing president, Andy Buchan, centre. With them is Kwanalu chief executive Sandy La Marque and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the union’s annual congress. Durban - WELL-Respected Makhathini Flats cotton and vegetable farmer Phenias Gumede has been elected as president of the KZN Agricultural Union (Kwanalu). Unanimously elected by the Kwanalu board, Gumede with his wealth of experience, both as a successful commercial farmer and in organised agriculture, has served as vice president of the union since 2005 and as vice-president of AgriSA since 2013. Gumede will be closely supported by vice presidents, Andy Buchan, who served as Kwanalu president from 2016 to this year and Peter John Hassard. Gumede has vast experience as a farmer and a leader in local and national organised agriculture. “Throughout his years serving on the Kwanalu board and as vice-president, he has always brought a sound and logical voice to the table. He understands the challenges facing all farmers and is a recognised industry leader,” said Kwanalu chief executive Sandy La Marque.

Born and raised as the son of a small-scale subsistence farmer on the Makhathini Flats, near Jozini, Gumede began farming at an early age, assisting his father on their 6ha farm, which he has since grown to 150ha of cotton production.

On an additional leased 250ha, Gumede farms winter vegetables and cotton, mostly to supplement the cash flow for the operation of the Makhathini Cotton Gin, of which he has been managing director since 2010.

Gumede attributes his ability to juggle his roles and responsibilities in the sector to his modest upbringing and intuitive passion for farming and all things agricultural.

He fondly recalls waking at 4am daily to work on his dad’s fields, with an old-fashioned ox-driven plough, before heading off to school. “I didn’t mind. Farming is what I loved doing more than anything else - it is easy to work hard and give of yourself for something that you are passionate about,” said Gumede.

President of Agri SA, Dan Kriek, congratulated Gumede on his election, saying he was widely respected in organised agriculture.

“In my speech at the annual Agri SA congress two weeks ago I emphasised the importance of inclusivity, not only within Agri SA, but within the agricultural sector as a whole.

“Gumede is a true leader and his contribution as Agri SA’s vice president is immense and visionary. We need leaders that will lead in an inclusive manner and Gumede has all the skills, knowledge and experience to lead farmers in KZN,” said Kriek.

Although farming is his first passion, Gumede places a lot of emphasis on giving back to agriculture. Besides his leadership positions at Agri SA and Kwanalu, he serves on the SA Cotton Producers Organisation board, is vice chairperson of Cotton SA and serves as chairperson of the KZN Cotton Growers Association, is a board member of the Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions, representing 18 southern African countries and a board member of SA Cotton Ginners` Association. He serves on the Lima Rural Development Foundation board and is founding member of various farmers associations and agriculture co-operatives.

