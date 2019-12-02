The High Commissioner of South Africa to Mozambique, ambassador Mandisi Mpahlwa, speaking to the delegates at a briefing session in Pemba, Mozambique.

Durban - The High Commissioner of South Africa to Mozambique, Ambassador Mandisi Mpahlwa, says Mozambique is teeming with investment and trade opportunities as the country is on an upward economic development path. Mpahlwa was providing an overview of the Mozambican political and economic environment to a group of South African business people who travelled to Mozambique recently for the Outward Trade and Investment Mission to Pemba and Maputo organised by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti).

The objective was to increase bilateral trade and investment between the countries by exposing South African companies to opportunities available in Mozambique.

“Mozambique is going through a very momentous period both politically and economically. The signing of the cessation of military hostilities and peace agreements in August, the general elections in October, and the amendment of the constitution were a watershed in the history of the country. These gave effect to a new political dispensation and placed the country in a good position to move forward politically. What is important to take into consideration is that this country is on an upward economic development path that is teeming with countless opportunities to explore,” said Mpahlwa.

He advised the businesspeople to take a 360-degree view of the opportunities that the Mozambican economy is brimming with, instead of narrowly training their sights on the gas mega-projects that have attracted global attention.