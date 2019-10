Stats show women need to up their game in the SMME business sector









Precilla Kalogeropoulos Durban - Statistics reveal that female entrepreneurship is lagging in South Africa, with women making up only 18.8% of small and medium enterprise owners. This is according to Precilla Kalogeropoulos from beauty brand Avon Justine, who said female entrepreneurs were a vast untapped source of innovation, job creation and economic growth. She outlined key points for female entrepreneurs to flourish. Define your target market and build your audience To do this, foster relationships with current and potential customers. Often, entrepreneurs use networking or community events to do this.

As you build your network, you can attract more business while drumming up referral business through happy clients. Although face-to-face networking is very important, ensuring a digital footprint is just as necessary.

Build your social media presence

With consumers increasingly turning to social media for product recommendations or reviews before making a purchase, an online presence is essential for anyone looking to sell.

Use social media to position yourself, your brand, and your expertise as a leader in your particular field.

Boost your social media presence by ensuring content is eye-catching and resonates with your audience.

It’s not always easy to build up multiple platforms, so we advise picking one platform as your focus to begin with, and building it up slowly.

Highlight your successes

Lastly, don’t shy away from singing your own praises. If you believe your products are of high quality, tell your audience. You need to promote your skills, abilities and products.

Women, especially in the entrepreneurial sector, tend to struggle or feel uncomfortable with high levels of self-promotion, but today there’s no time to be coy.

With a world full of competitors, we cannot wait for others to speak positively about us, we need to make the noise ourselves and be our own biggest fans.

The Mercury