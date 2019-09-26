The company said it would be reducing its direct sugar cane farming activities in South Africa.
“To ensure that land targeted for future property development remains productive under sugar cane, numerous farms will transition to third-party growers from company-owned farm land. This will create opportunities for empowerment while mitigating against potential job losses at the farm level,” the company said.
Farmer Peaceful Ndlovu has been selected to be part of FarmCo, which is Tongaat Hulett’s transformation initiative. Ndlovu will lease a 340-hectare farm which has the potential to produce 12 000 tons of sugar cane.
“It is exciting that Tongaat Hulett is empowering youth in their catchment area,” said Ndlovu. “I would like to see more youth being part of the agricultural sector and being given opportunities.