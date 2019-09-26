Sugar giant aims to empower the youth and create job opportunities







Durban - Tongaat Hulett, which is undergoing a strategic review and turnaround process, said several of its farms would transition from company-owned farm land to third-party growers. The company said it would be reducing its direct sugar cane farming activities in South Africa. “To ensure that land targeted for future property development remains productive under sugar cane, numerous farms will transition to third-party growers from company-owned farm land. This will create opportunities for empowerment while mitigating against potential job losses at the farm level,” the company said. Farmer Peaceful Ndlovu has been selected to be part of FarmCo, which is Tongaat Hulett’s transformation initiative. Ndlovu will lease a 340-hectare farm which has the potential to produce 12 000 tons of sugar cane. “It is exciting that Tongaat Hulett is empowering youth in their catchment area,” said Ndlovu. “I would like to see more youth being part of the agricultural sector and being given opportunities.

“This transformation initiative is the first of its kind at this scale,” he added.

In 2014, at the age of 22, Ndlovu became Tongaat Hulett’s youngest land reform grower.

He took the reins of his family’s 95.8-hectare farm four years after the death of his father.

His father had acquired the farm in 1998 through the Land Redistribution for Agricultural Development (LRAD) programme, which was a government initiative aimed at helping black South Africans to access land for agricultural purposes. The strategic objectives of the sub-programme included contributing to the redistribution programme; improving nutrition and incomes of the rural poor who want to farm on any scale; de-congesting overcrowded former homeland areas; and expanding opportunities for women and young people who stay in rural areas.

Ndlovu assumed full responsibility for the farm’s management in 2010, and since then productivity has steadily increased, moving from 2 684 tons of sugar cane in 2010 to 3 500 tons in 2018.

Ndlovu was also operating as a harvesting contractor, in partnership with his mentor, Daniel Ndlovu.

The duo harvest 5 500 tons of sugar cane for small-scale growers in the Waterfall, Ndwedwe Mission and esiDumbini areas.

Their partnership has allowed Ndlovu to share equipment with his mentor and expand his business. Ndlovu also breeds cattle.

In addition to his growing success as a farmer, Ndlovu is a member of the South African Farmers Development Association (Safda). His portfolio includes managing the Youth Desk and engaging with stakeholders on creating opportunities for the youth.

“As a young farmer I understand that revitalising the agricultural sector is a national priority. It is therefore important for farmers to work with government and the private sector to ensure economic growth and rural development,” said Ndlovu.