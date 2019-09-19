An aerial view of Durban. The KwaZulu-Natal Investor Awards ceremony, held last week, recognised businesses that have showed a commitment to investing in the city and the province. Xinhua African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - Tyre manufacturer Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, was honoured with three awards including being named KwaZulu-Natal Investor of the Year for 2019 at the KZN Investor Awards ceremony last week. The inaugural event, hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department (KZN EDTEA) and its agency - Trade and Investment KZN (TIKZN) - was held at the Durban International Conference Centre.

Sumitomo Dunlop also won the award for Major Capital Investor and shared the award for Most Impactful Investor with CCI South Africa and Alkareem Trading & Investments (Pty) Ltd.

Trade and Investment KZN said the awards were an integral part of the International Investment Conference and had been inspired by a need to tell the province’s investment success stories.

Delivering her keynote address, the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, emphasised the importance of synergy with all role players in the provincial investment agencies, local authorities and the relevant government departments involved in regulatory and licencing matters.

“This is what is needed in order to sustain foreign direct investment. We see our two Special Economic Zones of Richards Bay and Dube Trade Port as key catalysts for foreign direct investment. Critically, we are directing investors to all corners of the province to ensure that millions of people benefit from foreign direct investments. By directing investors to different parts of the province, we want to ensure inclusive economic growth and wealth redistribution,” said Dube-Ncube.

The aim of the awards was to recognise both domestic and foreign investors and businesses that have displayed continued commitment to KZN through major economic contribution and job creation.

Companies which have committed to investments in the province within the next five years include Sappi which has committed R7.7 billion, Toyota (R40bn), Sumitomo Rubber(R1bn), and Mondi (R8bn).

In a statement issued this week, Riaz Haffejee, chief executive of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, said it was a great honour for the company to be chosen as KZN Investor of the Year.

“Safety, enterprise and skill development are aspects of business that are especially close to my heart. We recognise that the promotion of the entrepreneurial spirit is vitally important for the health of the economy as it boosts productivity and diversifies opportunity in our society. This award is evidence that the dedication and passion with which we approach the manufacturing of tyres for the African continent, always placing safety, innovation and technology as a priority, is not only of benefit to our business but also to our customers, communities and our province.”

Sumitomo Dunlop was also recognised in the The Most Impactful Investor Award category for its Enterprise Development initiatives which included the Dunlop Container Programme.

The investment of over R2.1bn into the Sumitomo Rubber South Africa manufacturing facility in Ladysmith put Sumitomo Dunlop in the running for the Major Capital Investor Award.

“As a leading tyre manufacturer, we consider being a well-rounded corporate citizen as business priority and being joint-winner of the Most Impactful Investor Award is evidence that we are indeed on track with that,” Haffejee said.

The Mercury