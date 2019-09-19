AN Aerial view of the silt canal, with the mangroves on the left and also higher up the canal. The boating clubs are round the corner, top of the photo, as with the fish-landing wharf. Steve McCurrach www.airserv.co.za

Durban - One of the lesser featured areas of Durban Bay is the Silt Canal, known to the yachties of the Bluff Yacht Club and other boaters and a few fishing craft, but generally out of sight and out of mind for the rest of us. The Silt Canal is situated at the head of Durban Bay in the Bayhead area and was built in the early 1960s for two main reasons. One was to carry the bay waters further into what was then the Bayhead marshalling yard area in order to improve hydraulic gradients to stormwater drainage in an already low-lying area (the original floodplain of Durban Bay and several of its rivers).

The other was to provide a silt trap to the Umbilo and Umhlatuzana rivers and Amanzimnyama stream that emptied into the bay at this point. Creating the Silt Canal provided a settling area of 1.2km in length for silt in suspension and thereby reducing siltation elsewhere in the port.

This has been generally successful over the years, although things come under strain whenever there is very heavy rain causing flooding of the river systems. In this respect the nearby mangroves act as a useful sponge to some of the debris brought down by the rivers.

In 1987/88 two extremely strong storm systems that followed each other only five months apart deposited sufficient sand, silt and other material to an estimated 800000m³, which effectively blocked the Silt Canal to all but the smallest boats for about four years. As a result of this occasional activity the port authority is unable to give guarantees of permanent navigable water to any of the sites adjoining the canal. Nevertheless the fish-landing site is still in service, as are several boating clubs in this quiet “backwater” of Durban Bay.

