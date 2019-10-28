Similarly, Sage’s research shows that more than one in 10 are paid late.
Viresh Harduth, the vice-president of small business, Sage Africa and Middle East, offers tips that entrepreneurs can implement to encourage clients to pay promptly:
Set clear payment terms and conditions: When you enter into a relationship with a client, raise the payment terms towards the end of the negotiation and include them in the contract or your terms and conditions. Reiterate your payment terms on a prominent place on your invoice template.
Incentives for prompt payment: Offering a small discount for payment within 30 days or on presentation of the invoice can incentivise your customers to pay quickly. Positioning it as an incentive or discount for early payment may work better for a small business than threatening penalties and interest for late payment.