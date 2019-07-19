Picture: Pixabay

Durban - If you’re the person friends and family turn to for help when they have tech trouble, I salute you. I've spent many evenings - entire weekends on occasions - wrestling broken laptops, errant printers and misbehaving mice. Since I work in the IT sector, a lot of problems head my way. Many are easy fixes but every now and then a tricky problem comes.

One way or another I usually get to a solution eventually by relying on a small arsenal of software and hardware tools accumulated over the years. In this series, I’ll introduce some of these and explain how they can help.

Research: Trial and error is one way to tackle a new IT problem - but it can also waste time.

Instead, establish the basics of what’s wrong, making sure to note down the wording of any error messages. If no cause is apparent, take some time to focus on researching the problem undisturbed.

Other information you might gather for your search could include things like the computer’s modem number and serial number (in case it’s an issue specific to that model) and the version numbers of the bits of software in use (in case the issue is, for example, related to an update or the lack of one).

Ask whoever you’re helping to give you the full details of any on-screen messages or responses. Nine times out of 10, they will lead you straight to the solution.

Error messages are especially useful. Enter them verbatim into a search engine such as Google (www.google.co.za). Enter the name of the affected program and at least a portion of the error message - five to 10 concurrent words is usually enough to distinguish an error message from other similar text strings, and comb the results for any hints or suggestions. Be sure to include any error codes or identifiers.

As you type an error message into Google, if you notice it auto-filling the rest of the error message text in for you, chances are your problem has been searched for many times. If there’s no error message to work with, try to describe the issue in your search terms for example a “frozen” program might be described as “stuck”, “hung” or “freezing”, so try a variety of searches and omit unnecessary words.

When you’re mining Google for relevant results, you’re looking for keyword matches. Searching for something like “Excel 2016 Ribbon Slow” will work just as well, if not better, than a complete sentence.

Remote control: The ability to remotely control the computer you’re trying to fix can save time and prevent potential misunderstandings and frustrations. Once you have it set up, you can often let the other party carry on with something else, leaving you in control. Next week, I’ll discuss some free tools for remote control and a few more of my go-to utilities when I’m troubleshooting tech problems. See you then!

