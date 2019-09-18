One of Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) two new port helicopters, manufactured by Italian global high-tech company, Leonardo, went into service last month. Picture: SUPPLIED

Durban - There’s a new buzz in the air over the KZN ports. It’s the purring sound of Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) new helicopters, that have just gone into service at the ports of Richards Bay and Durban. The helicopter service, which is used to ferry marine pilots and, on occasion, other officials to and from ships calling at the two ports, has been a feature of South Africa’s two premier ports for many years, having been pioneered in Richards Bay and followed in the early 2000s by the port of Durban.

The two new AgustaWestland (AW 109SP) aircraft, manufactured in Italy by the firm of Leonardo, went into service on August 31 after being assembled and tested locally.

The helicopters replace older models of AgustaWestland 109s that have reached their replacement dates after providing an excellent service record to the two KZN ports. So much so that a third port, Cape Town, is also to receive its first helicopter pilot service on delivery of a similar aircraft on order from Leonardo.

TNPA acting chief executive Nozipho Mdawe said the two new helicopters would help TNPA improve its service offering and reliability to its customers.

“We are delighted to have reached this milestone, and to be responding to industry calls for a more efficient and reliable marine pilot service in our Ports of Durban and Richards Bay,” she said.

“The AgustaWestland (AW 109SP) helicopters, valued at approximately R250million in total, will replace helicopters that are reaching the end of their life cycle. The new craft will bring benefits for our customers and improve the global competitiveness of our ports, resulting in economic benefits to the region.”

South Africa is believed to have pioneered the concept of transferring marine pilots to and from vessels by helicopter. It is understood to be one of only three countries in the world that offers the service, although there are a few other international ports giving this method some consideration.

The AW109SP is a modern top-of-the-range light twin-engine helicopter with excellent operational flexibility as well as high safety levels through advanced navigation and situational awareness technology.

The two new AW109 SPs are equipped with a Harbour Pilot Shuttle Kit, which features a hoist that enables this distinctive operation, as well as several other installations unique to Transnet’s aircraft.

Terry Hutson keeps a beady eye on shipping activities, but particularly those related to Africa and South Africa. For shipping activities, news and schedules please contact him at 082 331 5775, email [email protected] or visit the website www.africaports.co.za for ships in port and other maritime-related data.

The Mercury