DURBAN - Ballito Junction Regional Mall has announced that its adding new retail brands to its offerings. Chief executive Geraldine Jorgensen said: “We are thrilled to add a great new selection of top names who are now lining up for space based on Ballito Junction’s two-year track record of successful trading.

“This is supported by the growth of the wonderful Ballito community, with the vibrant area continuing to attract residential development.”

The mall said that since opening in March 2017, it was closer to its shoppers than ever before, had a better understanding of what they wanted, and was providing it.

The mall said the new shops, opening this month and in August, included Puma, Laser Boutique, Hearing Lab, and Smock & Stitch. Added to this, Exclusive Books is moving ­opposite Poetry, near Woolworths, a more convenient location for its ­customers.

Cielo will open its furniture, décor and homeware offering after Exclusive Books relocates, and Lindt will unveil its brand store on October1.

The mall will also become home to the first Wellness Warehouse in KwaZulu-Natal, which will be opened in mid-October.

Geraldine Jorgensen





Nespresso is also brewing up its unique blend for Ballito customers and is likely to open at the centre soon.

Also, five new offerings have opened at the centre in recent weeks, including fashion outlet Relabelled, Le Coq Sportif, Ou Hout Meubels, a Sunglass Hut kiosk and Harry’s Delights.

“Ballito Junction was built around our customers, which creates a ­compelling proposition for retailers.

“Through our new and established brands, our customers have access to a much bigger selection,” said Jorgensen.

THE MERCURY