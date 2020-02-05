Toti to ride crest of auto park









The coastal town of eManzimtoti and surrounding areas are expected to receive an economic boost when the development of the Illovo Automotive Supplier Park kicks off. African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - The town of eManzimtoti and surrounding areas are expected to see an economic boost due to the development of the KZN Automotive Supplier Park (ASP) in Illovo. According to the eThekwini Municipality, the ASP is a catalytic project for the city. The project forms part of a plan to create an integrated supply chain for the automotive sector in KwaZulu-Natal. It will be run collaboratively by the municipality, provincial government and private sector, as well as other local stakeholders. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said last year that plans were under way to develop the supplier park. She said the environmental impact assessment was completed, adding that the provincial government was committed to ensuring that local communities were beneficiaries of the new auto supplier park.

Gavin Parkins, a commercial and industrial agent at Seeff Amanzimtoti, said the auto park model had been used with great success in three previous locations in South Africa.

“These initiatives resulted in thousands of personnel being relocated from areas across South Africa to create centralised automotive industrial zones servicing the local motor manufacturers.

“These developments have not only created massive employment opportunities, but have also impacted the local economies in a very positive way.”

Parkins said it was expected that the ASP would service Toyota, MAN Trucks and Volvo Automotive vehicles and may be completed as early as August 2022.

“Once completed, this 1000hectare project is anticipated to create more than 25000 new jobs and also includes the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.

“Over a five-year period it is anticipated that thousands of families will relocate to the area.”

He said, as was experienced in East London, there would be a huge surge in demand for residential housing once the ASP commences operations.

“This sudden demand for homes will certainly have an effect on local property prices.

“Moreover, there is limited supply and such a sudden spike in demand will affect pricing.”

Parkins said investors should turn their focus to areas like Kingsburgh, Warner Beach, Doonside, eManzimtoti, Illovo and Winklespruit, which are the residential suburbs closest to the expected ASP development, which is situated south of Durban.

Parkins added that commercial opportunities in the area included developments such as the Kingsburgh Commercial-Industrial Park, which borders the phase one section of the park.

“Smaller warehousing units and mini factories will be in great demand by 2021.

“The supply of commercial industrial properties is very limited, however, and investors should be seeking opportunities now,” he said.

The Mercury