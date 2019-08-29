KwaZulu-Natal Treasury head of department Simiso Magagula, Windy Heights Primary School principal Thembekile Makhanya and some of the children who will benefit from the department’s recent donation of computers. Supplied

Durban - A poor Durban school’s ambition to offer computer lessons to its pupils received a much needed boost when the KwaZulu-Natal Treasury HOD, Simiso Magagula, donated 10 computers to the school. The donation of the computers to Windy Heights Primary school in Malukazi near Isipingo comes as the school is piloting an array of skills-based and extra-curricular subjects aimed at ensuring the holistic development of the 1600 pupils enrolled at the school. These subjects include home economics, computer lessons, sign language, arts, craft, drama lessons and piano lessons.

Magagula said the handover of the computers was part of the provincial government’s Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS), a programme aimed at lending a helping hand to poor communities across KZN. Other schools in the province have also been beneficiaries of similar donations.

“We are trying to give effect to the programme of government which is about the fourth industrial revolution. You cannot talk fourth industrial revolution if you cannot strengthen computer literacy of the young ones. We are hopeful that the school will look after these computers,” Magagula said.

School principal Thembekile Makhanya said although it remains a mainstream school offering mainstream subjects, the school wanted to be a pioneer in various fields. As the school celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Makhanya has already started defining the next phase. She is hopeful that, with the help of sponsors, the school will realise its dream of creating four smart classrooms next year.

She said the donation of the computers was a welcome gesture as it fits into the plans of the school to ensure that apart from academic development it also equips its learners with skills. “As a primary school, we want to introduce skills training. We are, in this term, piloting some of the skills because we want to expand the choice of careers for the kids,” Makhanya said.

The Mercury