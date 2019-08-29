Picture: Pinterest

Durban - Microsoft Windows is full of little tweaks and helpers to aid productivity, improve the computer’s performance and keep your data safe. Today, we look at System Restore, a helpful utility that has helped me to get many an errant PC running properly again. It’s like a PC time machine . System Restore allows you to “restore” or “roll back” your computer’s operating system state to an earlier point, helping to revert, for example, an update or installation that has caused a problem. It is turned off by default on all Windows 10 installations.

If System Restore is disabled, restore points aren’t being automatically created before any new change occurs (such as a driver update or software installation) and you can’t try to create one after a problem develops - it’s too late.

To enable System Restore, click the Start button and type System Restore. Click on the result “Create a Restore Point”. In the “System Properties” window that is displayed, choose the “System Protection” tab. Under the “Protection Settings” list of drive letters, select your C: drive or whatever drive letter has the word “System” in brackets next to it.

Click the “Configure” button. In the window that appears, under “Restore Settings”, select “Turn on system protection”. Drag the slider under “Disk Space Usage” to around 3 or 4%, or whatever is appropriate to your system. The setting defines the maximum amount of disk space that System Restore will reserve to keep restore points. The more space allocated, the more restore points you can choose from.

If you have a very large hard drive, say one terabyte or more, you can get away with reserving just 1% as that equates to a significant amount of space. For smaller hard drives such as commonly used SSD drives, I recommend 4% or whatever setting equates to around 10 gigabytes (GB). You’re not likely to need more disk space than this, as in most cases you’ll only want to revert to the most recent system restore point, or perhaps the one just before. When you’ve set the slider, click the Apply button and then OK, which takes you back to the System Protection tab of the System Properties window.

You could click OK to exit, and leave Windows to automatically create restore points whenever necessary, but you also have the option of creating one immediately - which is a good idea if your PC is operating normally and in good shape. Click the Create button and give the new restore point a name when prompted - the date and time are automatically recorded, so type a descriptive name such as “First restore point, all working fine”. Once the restore point is created, a message pops up to confirm it has been created successfully.

If your computer behaves erratically after a change, such as a program update or a new drive installation, you can use System Restore to revert its key system files and settings back to their state before the change occurred. I’ll show you how to do that, next week. See you then!

