Two KZN farmers make the cut









The class of 2019/20, the Urban Agriculture finalists, powered by SAB KickStart, with members of the SAB enterprise & supplier development and Made from Rural teams. Durban - Two KwaZulu-Natal young farmers are among the top nine finalists of the SAB Kickstart Urban Agri programme. Welile Gumede started Azowel Projects last year and grows tomatoes and cabbages on an 8-hectare farm. Nkanyiso Ngubane with her partner Nothando Shangase and others started Dukathole Youth Farm, where they grow cucumbers, baby marrows, cauliflower and green beans. The Dukathole farm has two hectares of arable land. The agri programme, run by SAB’s flagship youth entrepreneurship programme, SAB KickStart, aims to identify and invest hydroponic technology into high-potential farming businesses.

The nine finalists will receive training and investment to grow their farming businesses.

Phumzile Chifunyise, Enterprise Development Manager, SAB and AB InBev Africa said the company was happy that five out of the nine were young black women, considering unemployment figures released by Stats SA, which stated that black African women were the most vulnerable, facing an unemployment rate of 34.5%, compared to black men with an unemployment rate of 31.3%.

SAB KickStart is aimed at youth entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35.

The programme has been running since 1995 to develop, invest in and grow youth businesses to create jobs.

Now in its second year, the Urban Agriculture programme invests in farming businesses by advancing technology.

“As an organisation that is embedded in agriculture, our intention is to attract young people to the sector by alleviating the high barriers to entry such as technical and operational resources,” Chifunyise said.

“The finalists will complete a 15-month business development programme which provides technical and operational training, hydroponic infrastructure investment, industry-based mentorship, as well as market access.”

SAB has partnered with Made with Rural to help bring the programme to life and create sustainable jobs. “We are growing the presence of young farmers through the application of hydroponic technology to scale their business and link them to markets”.

Leeko Makoene, chief executive of Made with Rural, said the company had designed a youth agribusiness development programme that consisted of innovative elements to maximise resources and deliver measurable value “without compromising SAB’s investment mandate. From the way due diligence was conducted, to the structure of the boot camp, infrastructure sourcing and capital optimisation, we have ensured every action benefits the farmer.”

The nine agripreneurs kicked off their training by attending a boot camp which incorporated elements of on-the-job training led by industry experts and included fireside masterclasses, field work and site visits to established commercial farms.

The content covered exposure to advanced seed care, seedling production, computerised irrigation and fertigation, fertilisation and soil management. The finalists will complete the programme in December 2020.

The Mercury