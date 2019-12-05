Musa Shangase, Corobrik’s commercial director, said: “As an organisation, we believe that ‘better starts here’, and this is particularly true for this award. These up-and-coming young architects are already designing iconic structures that would imprint their legacy on the country’s built environment. It is truly an honour to witness history being made.”
For the Corobrik Regional Architecture Award, Siyabonga Khuzwayo received R10000, with Kireshen Chetty taking home the second prize of R8 000, and Mthokozisi Sibisi receiving R6 000 for third place.
A further R6 000 was awarded to Mbuso Msipho for the innovative use of clay masonry in the building design.
Khuzwayo is one of eight young architects from top South African universities receiving a Corobrik Regional Architecture Award in recognition of their design talent and innovation throughout 2019.