UKZN student wins top architectural award









UNIVERSITY of KwaZulu-Natal student Siyabonga Khuzwayo is one of eight young architects from top South African universities who received a Corobrik Regional Architecture Award in recognition of their design talent and innovation throughout 2019. Durban - University of KwaZulu-Natal student Siyabonga Khuzwayo was the regional winner of the Corobrik Architectural Student of the Year Award. Musa Shangase, Corobrik’s commercial director, said: “As an organisation, we believe that ‘better starts here’, and this is particularly true for this award. These up-and-coming young architects are already designing iconic structures that would imprint their legacy on the country’s built environment. It is truly an honour to witness history being made.” For the Corobrik Regional Architecture Award, Siyabonga Khuzwayo received R10000, with Kireshen Chetty taking home the second prize of R8 000, and Mthokozisi Sibisi receiving R6 000 for third place. A further R6 000 was awarded to Mbuso Msipho for the innovative use of clay masonry in the building design. Khuzwayo is one of eight young architects from top South African universities receiving a Corobrik Regional Architecture Award in recognition of their design talent and innovation throughout 2019.

In addition to the cash prize, the regional competition winners are through to the finals of the National Architectural Student of the year Award - set to be announced in Joburg on May 6, 2020 - which comes with R70 000 in prize money.

Khuzwayo’s dissertation is entitled “Exploring the influence of traditional healing practice to space and form: A design towards a traditional healing centre in KZN.” He said the aim of the study is to design a building typology that will provide a platform for traditional healers to network, transfer skills, and engage with the general public.”

Chetty’s thesis was on fashion and social change as a catalyst for Architectural Design with a proposed fashion innovation centre in Clairwood, Durban.

Chetty said: “Within the context of globalising urban cities, this dissertation aims to investigate and explore the means and methods of cultural integration through the commonality of fashion. A collaboration of science, fashion, architecture and art is the basis used to combat the repercussions and wounds inflicted by apartheid and, post apartheid, mainly segregation and xenophobia. This proposed fashion innovation centre in Clairwood, Durban, is self-sustainable and aids in skill development and regeneration within the community.”

Third-placed Sibisi’s thesis is entitled, “Beyond the Landfill: A design of a socially inclusive recycling collection centre in Bisasar Road informal settlements, Durban.”

The project is a recycling collection centre with a buy-back centre as primary functions with educational, social and business elements as supporting secondary functions. It will generate income for people working at the facility.

The best use of clay award was presented to Msipho for his thesis “Identity and Memory as a generator of Architecture”.

The Mercury