Doris Viljoen, the senior futurist at the Institute for Futures Research at the University of Stellenbosch, addresses delegates at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO’s breakfast in uMhlanga last week. Durban Chamber Twitter

Durban - South African businesses and future employees need to gear up for shifting demographics and job opportunities that are developing on the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This was the word from a futurist who addressed delegates at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO’s breakfast in uMhlanga last week.

Institute for Futures Research at the University of Stellenbosch, senior futurist, Doris Viljoen, highlighted some of the institute’s recent research on the future of work in the country. The research was undertaken for Nedlac, the government, labour and business negotiating chamber.

The report, entitled Futures of Work in South Africa, involved a study of demographics and an economic analysis of 12 industries.

“We looked at the main things that would affect those industries and which jobs we would be seeing less of, but we also made a big effort to identify jobs we might see more of in the future,” Viljoen said. “Jobs of the future include bot managers, artificial intelligence testers and repurposing agents that look at redundant spaces like shopping malls, for instance, and reimage what we could do with them.”

Another was a “human/machine integration coach” to teach people how to work with “co-bots”.

Viljoen said the manufacturing sector would adapt to increasing automation and digitisation, and adopt a modular “LEGO block” model to ensure production kept pace with global consumer demand.

“We are going to see a lot less production line workers, and we are going to have to reskill them to do a lot of different things. Manufacturers will need to know when to produce more and when to stop. Our currency is one of the most volatile in the world, and if you are in manufacturing and want to import and export, then that has a huge affect on your performance.”

Viljoen said technology that enabled factories to do a body scan of a customer to manufacture tailor-made clothing and ship it to the customer, was another game-changer.

Businesses could expect jobs in manufacturing to include worker-experience creators, factory automation, value-chain “greeners”, supervisors of autonomous things, African market analysts and digital-fluency trainers.

Demand for traditional procurement clerks, payroll and time-keeping clerks, packaging and filling machine operators, assembly line workers, cargo and freight agents, mould makers, mechanical drafters and pattern makers would be on the decline.

Jobs on the decline in the services sector included roles like tour guides, which would be replaced by experience agents who would design and book customised experiences, accounting clerks, freight clerks, cashiers and tellers, legal clerks, telemarketers, rental clerks, customer service clerks, inspectors and credit analysts.

Emerging services jobs would include digital transformation specialists, AI and machine-learning specialists, user experience designers, augmented reality journey builders and artists that create sensory focused items.

The Mercury