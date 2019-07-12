A survey of the South African ICT sector is being conducted to determine the state of the skills landscape. pexels.com

Durban - Wits University’s Joburg Centre for Software Engineering (JCSE) in partnership with the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) is calling on ICT employers and practitioners to participate in a survey of skills trends in the South African ICT sector. The 10th edition of the survey aims to gain a clear understanding of the ICT skills landscape in South Africa by identifying current skills priorities and gaps to assist business leaders and policy makers develop strategies for growing and retaining digital skills.

“Companies frequently highlight the scarcity of ICT skills as a major concern. Any strategy needs to be based on accurate data. Our skills survey provides such data and should be a useful resource to anyone thinking about ICT skills in relation to strategic intention,” said Professor Barry Dwolatzky, director of the JCSE.

Tony Parry, chief executive of IITPSA, said: “The availability of appropriate skills is a critical factor in the development and growth of the ICT sector, therefore we believe it’s important to carry out regular assessments of the skills landscape, to help us shape future public and private sector skills development and education programmes.”

Two sets of questionnaires, a corporate survey for organisations that employ ICT professionals and an individual survey for ICT professionals, can be found at https://goo.gl/FY8ERT

Last year’s edition of the survey revealed the need for more investment in teaching and training, and the urgent need to move plans from discussion to execution.

“A question in both surveys this year relates to how corporates and individuals feel about ICT jobs and skills of the future, and where the 4th Industrial Revolution is having the biggest effect,” added Dwolatzky.

“This year we expect there will be specific skills that are in short supply. I also hope to see more long-term thinking about new skills.”

The cut-off date for responses to the survey is August 7.

The Mercury