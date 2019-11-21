Work set to begin on new cruise terminal









Durban - Transnet National Ports Authority and the KwaZulu Cruise Terminal consortium, in which MSC Cruises is a partner alongside empowered investment entity Africa Armada Consortium, broke ground on the construction of the Port of Durban’s cruise terminal. KCT holds a 25-year port concession from TNPA to finance, construct, operate, maintain and transfer the new Cruise Terminal Facility in the Port of Durban at more than R200 million. KCT has been finalising the detailed design of the Cruise Terminal Building and the anticipated commissioning of the project is 2020/21. Port general manager Moshe Motlohi said the terminal development dovetailed with the eThekwini Municipality’s beachfront promenade extension from uShaka beach southwards to the harbour entrance, as well as the future development of Durban Point Waterfront. At a sod-turning ceremony to mark the start of construction of the port’s new cruise terminal were, from left, Thoko Mdluli of KwaZulu Cruise Terminal, Durban Port engineer Malefetsane Setaka, managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa and director of KwaZulu Cruise Terminal Ross Volk, Port of Durban general manager Moshe Motlohi and Nkululeko Mchunu of KwaZulu Cruise Terminal.

Transnet plans to commence construction on its section of the promenade next year which will connect to the terminal, allowing cruise passengers access and connections to the central beachfront with relative ease and safety. “This is going to change the face of Durban,” said Motlohi. “The cruise industry is the fastest growing category in the leisure travel market, and TNPA’s decision to build a dedicated cruise terminal in the port is well supported,” he added.

The green and energy efficient terminal will boast a host of features and facilities, with a retail component, as well as training, conferencing and events facilities.

MSC Cruises said it had invested in the terminal at a time when the country required a boost to tourism infrastructure in order to accommodate more local and international holidaymakers.

Ross Volk, the managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa and KCT director, spoke about the positive impact it would have on the tourism industry.

“The multi-user terminal will make Durban an even more desirable destination for cruise ships from all over the world, which will substantially boost tourism numbers, create thousands of jobs and lead to supplier development.”

The terminal is expected to be operational from January 2021, and is set to attract global players in the cruising industry, subsequently boosting the national economy.

MSC Cruises’ commitment to the country was recently recognised at the South African Investment Conference, where the company received a special acknowledgement from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Similarly, the KZN government recently bestowed a certificate of recognition on the company for its continued investment in the tourism, shipping and logistics sectors.

The Mercury