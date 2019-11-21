KCT holds a 25-year port concession from TNPA to finance, construct, operate, maintain and transfer the new Cruise Terminal Facility in the Port of Durban at more than R200 million.
KCT has been finalising the detailed design of the Cruise Terminal Building and the anticipated commissioning of the project is 2020/21.
Port general manager Moshe Motlohi said the terminal development dovetailed with the eThekwini Municipality’s beachfront promenade extension from uShaka beach southwards to the harbour entrance, as well as the future development of Durban Point Waterfront.
Transnet plans to commence construction on its section of the promenade next year which will connect to the terminal, allowing cruise passengers access and connections to the central beachfront with relative ease and safety.
“This is going to change the face of Durban,” said Motlohi. “The cruise industry is the fastest growing category in the leisure travel market, and TNPA’s decision to build a dedicated cruise terminal in the port is well supported,” he added.