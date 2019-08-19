A RECENT research study conducted by corporate cultural experts - The Human Edge on South African Women in Business - has found that women struggle to speak up to persons in higher positions. Pexels.com

Durban - A RECENT research study conducted by corporate cultural analysts - The Human Edge on South African Women in Business - has found that women struggle to speak up to persons in higher positions, with 55% having little or no confidence in being able to address challenging issues. Helene Vermaak, business director and co-founder of The Human Edge, said that there was no doubt that women want to take the lead; however, there were real barriers that were hindering their success in the workplace.

The study found that the five greatest barriers to South African women succeeding in the workplace were:

Having to prove themselves more than their male counterparts.

Family responsibilities outside of work.

The “motherhood penalty” which can lead to delayed careers.

Gender discrimination.

Less likely to ask for a promotion or a raise.

Vermaak said many women choose not to address these issues due to a fear of how they will be perceived following the conversation; believing that this will put the relationship at risk.

This highlights a lack of psychological safety within the organisation, as they believe they will be victimised for speaking up, and due to this fear have not pursued advancement in the past.

She added that women seeking inspiration need to look to Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, who said: “So please ask yourself: what would I do if I weren't afraid? And then go do it.”

The study also revealed that of the women who did address these issues, a frightening 43% found that they did not experience any measurable benefits despite their discussions.

Vermaak said when The Human Edge conducted this same study in 2012, 85% of South African businesswomen were speaking up about tough issues in the workplace, compared to the drop to 77% in 2019, with 50% reporting positive outcomes, compared to today’s 43%.

The research revealed that South African women are taking the lead, with 82% of respondents saying that they saw themselves as informal leaders within their organisations and 87% saying they sought out leadership opportunities.

Vermaak said that gaining insights into the most challenging conversations women in the workplace were facing enabled them to upskill and be able to hold these five crucial conversations more successfully:

Salary related.

Negotiating limits when asked to do more than is reasonable or possible.

Giving performance feedback to someone without hurting their feelings or damaging the relationship.

Performance related discussion.

Advocating for equality in payment and/or promotions.

“It is positive to note that the finding of not receiving support from female colleagues has fallen off the top five list since 2012,” said Vermaak.

“Despite having made significant inroads in the workplace globally we still have a long way to go,” said Vermaak. A study undertaken by LeanIn.Org and McKinsey - Women in the Workplace 2018 - found that women are still experiencing an uneven playing field in the workplace, with less day-to-day support and less access to senior leaders. They are also more likely to deal with harassment and everyday discrimination, often feeling the added scrutiny that comes from being the only woman in the room."

